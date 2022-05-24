Train buys 1.2m shares of Finsbury Growth & Income in 20 months

In the latest transaction announced by the board of the £1.9bn trust, Train purchased 25,000 shares at a price of 782.4 pence per share yesterday (23 May).

The purchase brings his total to 4.3m shares, or 1.9% of the issued share capital.

According to the annual report and accounts the manager held 3.1m shares at the end of September 2020, which increased to 3.8m by the end of the next year.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research for interactive investor, commented that it was: "meaningful" the manager had been adding to his exposure to the trust, which "underscores his conviction in the portfolio as well, potentially, in the inherent value of his approach".

At an investment seminar last week (18 May), Train apologised to the investment community for the trust's performance over the last 18 months. This is the second time he has apologised for performance, the first being May 2021.

The trust, which is sitting on 6.5% discount, has underperformed its benchmark and sector so far this year. It is down 13.3% until 23 May, while the FTSE All Share is up 0.2% and the UK Equity Income trust sector is down 3.1%, according to FE Fundinfo.

Upon release of the interim results on 16 May, which covers the six months till the end of March, Tracy Zhao senior fund analyst at interactive investor commented that Train's "sizeable holdings in this trust means he is serving up far more than platitudes to shareholders".