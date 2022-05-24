Ninety One: Fund managers 'overly' reliant on ESG scores

According to Ninety One, these findings reinforce the firm's belief that the investment industry relies too heavily on ESG ratings. Ninety One went on to claim that ratings cannot provide a full view into how a company manages its externalities both positive and negative, and that externalities such as a company's impact on the environment (natural capital), interaction with the societies it operates in (social capital) and the potential of employees (human capital) will increasingly influence valuations.

Deirdre Cooper, co-head of thematic equities and co portfolio manager for global environment at Ninety-One, said: "We believe optimising ESG ratings will not generate long-term portfolio outperformance.

"Findings from this survey underscore the need for investment managers to change the way their investment approach works: that involves analysing not just the returns to their financial shareholders, but the returns to all stakeholders.

"We challenge the industry to put more effort into building sustainable investment frameworks and move beyond the numbers to drive real change as the industry continues to evolve."

The survey of 130 fund management professionals, asked at the FundForum event in Monaco held from 10-13 May, further showed the majority of respondents (68%) currently have, or plan to have, a sustainable investment allocation to emerging markets equities.

The survey also explored respondents' perspectives on the composition of investment teams, finding that most respondents (81%) consider the diversity of investment teams when choosing a fund manager.

Stephanie Niven, portfolio manager for global sustainable equity at Ninety One, said: "We are living in a world of rapid change where inclusive diversity is increasingly important to making better decisions.

"While there is more work to be done, these results indicate that people are recognising the significant positive potential in human capital. We need to think beyond the obvious and evolve sustainable investing to capture what really matters to creating sustainable value creation for all."