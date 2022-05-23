CCLA hires head of investment solutions from Man Group

Funnell will be responsible for guiding investment strategy, conducting economic analysis and setting CCLA's approach to asset allocation
CCLA, the UK's largest charity investment manager, has named Ben Funnell as its head of investment solutions.

Funnell joins CCLA from Man Group (formerly GLG Partners), where he worked as chief equity strategist and then portfolio manager for both equity and multi-asset funds. Prior to this, he was at Morgan Stanley for eleven years as a European equity strategist and sat on the global asset allocation committee for its private wealth management business.

At CCLA, Funnell will be responsible for guiding investment strategy, conducting economic analysis and setting CCLA's approach to asset allocation. He will report to CCLA chief executive Peter Hugh Smith and will be part of the executive committee, looking to drive strategic investment initiatives, meet client demands and communicate CCLA's investment proposition.

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

He takes over from Tim Matthews, who was named as interim head of investment solutions in September 2021. Matthews will be returning to his prior role of director, investments, but with extended responsibilities to include the management of CCLA's cash and property teams alongside management of the alternatives team and investment responsibility for discretionary clients.

Hugh Smith said: "I am delighted to welcome Ben to CCLA and am confident that his experience will enable us to continue in meeting our objective to deliver excellence to our clients. Ben's significant expertise in building strategies for inflationary environments will be invaluable in providing the strategic direction we require to safely navigate these challenging markets.

"I would also like to say a big thank you to Tim Matthews for stepping into the investment solutions position while we conducted our search."

