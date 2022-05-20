UK retail sales jump in April despite inflation at 40-year high

The monthly rise was largely driven by a 2.8% rise in food store sales

The monthly rise was largely driven by a 2.8% rise in food store sales, mostly due to higher spending on alcohol and tobacco in supermarkets, according to data from the Office for National Statistics published on Friday.

Despite this, the picture remains bleak. When compared to the last quarter, sales volumes fell by 0.3%, which continues the downward trend since summer 2021. April's retail sales volumes were also 4.9% lower than a year ago.

Commenting on the figures, ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators Heather Bovill said: "Retail sales picked up in April after last month's fall. However, these figures still show a continued longer-term downward trend."

"April's rise was driven by an increase in supermarket sales, led by alcohol and tobacco and sweet treats, with off-licences also reporting a boost, possibly due to people staying in more to save money."

Fuel sales rose 1.4% after a 4.2% fall in March when record increases in petrol prices impacted sales. The survey also reported a jump in clothing sales.

Ralph Robinson, head of retail at technology consultancy BJSS, said: "April marks yet another month of tough results for the UK retail market, with sales volumes down 0.3% compared to the previous three months."

"And it looks like the challenges will continue: consumer confidence remains low and macroeconomic shocks like high inflation will pile greater pressure on retail sales and margins."

The data also shows that the proportion of retail sales online rose to 27.0% in April 2022 from 25.9% in March and remains substantially higher than the 19.9% in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.