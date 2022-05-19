T. Rowe Price names Poppy Allonby ESG head

Allonby will join the firm's ESG leadership committee and oversee its corporate ESG positioning, global ESG product range, regulatory engagement and go-to-market approach.

She will be based in London and report to Eric Veiel, head of global equity and a fellow member of the management committee with oversight responsibility for the firm's ESG investing, corporate and operational activities.

Allonby most recently served as head of global product, EMEA and APAC for BlackRock, where she worked on developing and delivering the sustainable product strategy for its active investment business. She was also responsible for product strategy, product development and structuring, and ongoing investment oversight for more than 1,000 funds with $970bn in assets under management across all asset classes.

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

Previously at BlackRock, Allonby was a portfolio manager for global energy funds that invest across the traditional energy sector, as well as for dedicated sustainable energy funds investing in renewables. From 2016-17, Allonby served as a commissioner for the Energy Transitions Commission, a global multidisciplinary thought leadership group working to accelerate low-carbon energy systems.

Veiel said: "Poppy's investing, strategy, and global leadership experience, as well as her broad sustainability and climate change expertise, will be invaluable as we advance our ESG strategy and deliver an integrated ESG vision for the firm.

"As we embed sustainability principles throughout our business, we look forward to benefiting from the perspective and innovative approach she will bring to the ongoing buildout of our operational ESG capabilities."