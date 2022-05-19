T. Rowe Price names Poppy Allonby ESG head

Joins from BlackRock

clock • 1 min read
Poppy Allonby joins T Rowe Price
Image:

Poppy Allonby joins T Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price has named Poppy Allonby as head of ESG enablement, a newly created role.

Allonby will join the firm's ESG leadership committee and oversee its corporate ESG positioning, global ESG product range, regulatory engagement and go-to-market approach.

She will be based in London and report to Eric Veiel, head of global equity and a fellow member of the management committee with oversight responsibility for the firm's ESG investing, corporate and operational activities.

Allonby most recently served as head of global product, EMEA and APAC for BlackRock, where she worked on developing and delivering the sustainable product strategy for its active investment business. She was also responsible for product strategy, product development and structuring, and ongoing investment oversight for more than 1,000 funds with $970bn in assets under management across all asset classes.

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

Previously at BlackRock, Allonby was a portfolio manager for global energy funds that invest across the traditional energy sector, as well as for dedicated sustainable energy funds investing in renewables. From 2016-17, Allonby served as a commissioner for the Energy Transitions Commission, a global multidisciplinary thought leadership group working to accelerate low-carbon energy systems.

Veiel said: "Poppy's investing, strategy, and global leadership experience, as well as her broad sustainability and climate change expertise, will be invaluable as we advance our ESG strategy and deliver an integrated ESG vision for the firm.

"As we embed sustainability principles throughout our business, we look forward to benefiting from the perspective and innovative approach she will bring to the ongoing buildout of our operational ESG capabilities."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Christopher Marchant

View profile
More from Christopher Marchant

GAM's Anthony Smouha named FE Alpha Manager of the Year

Oil jump delivers record Aramco results

More on ESG

UK 'green' funds to raise global temperature three times beyond 1.5°C target
ESG

UK 'green' funds to raise global temperature three times beyond 1.5°C target

High street banks

Tom Higgins
Tom Higgins
clock 19 May 2022 • 2 min read
Maria Lozovik of Marsham Investment Management
ESG

Nuclear and green hydrogen investment can support swift energy transition

Much needed rethink

Maria Lozovik
clock 19 May 2022 • 4 min read
Saskia Kort-Chick of Alliance Bernstein
ESG

How the financial industry can help stop modern slavery

Industry ignorant of the problem

Saskia Kort-Chick
clock 19 May 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

GAM refutes claims it has entered negotiations to prop up Luna stablecoin

13 May 2022 • 1 min read
02

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

17 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

18 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
06

Senior politicians launch attack on Bank of England - reports

16 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot