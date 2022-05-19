Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes

In his new role, Tripuraneni will oversee the firm's stewardship and sustainable outcomes franchises, encompassing the climate transition, social transition and natural capital transition product range.

He will also be responsible for overseeing ESG thematic research and how this is integrated across liquid market asset classes, as well as play a role in the development of new sustainability and impact strategies.

"The world is experiencing multiple social and environmental crises, such as catastrophic levels of biodiversity loss, increasing social inequality and temperature rise that threaten to fundamentally destabilise our economies and societies," said Tripuraneni.

"I am genuinely excited about how my role at Aviva Investors can contribute towards the investment industry's response to tackling this triple sustainability change."

Based in the firm's London office, he will report to Mirza Baig, global head of ESG investments, and manage a team of eight sustainability specialists.

Prior to joining Aviva, he held the role of director in Blackrock's sustainable investing team, where he helped develop investment solutions to meet environmental, social and financial objectives. Before that, he was a relationship manager in the UK DC sales team.