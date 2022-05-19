Investment Week reveals shortlist for Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

As ever, these awards honour excellence and innovation in investment marketing and content campaigns, including the individuals and teams behind them.

The IMAIAs are about creativity, innovation and customer engagement. The awards this year cover both marketing and proposition development, content marketing and thought leadership, and direct and digital marketing. Above all we focus on innovation: seeking to find those who have gone beyond the tried and trusted and found the courage to do something genuinely new.

Our finalists will be judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.

Following two years running as a virtual event during the pandemic, we are delighted that the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards are back as a face-to-face event, complete with an awards ceremony and dinner on Thursday 7 July 2022 at The Hilton Bankside, London.

Finalists for Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022