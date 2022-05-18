FundCalibre launches ESG assessment tool to tackle greenwashing

ESG Explicit, Integrated and Limited funds

It features a three-pronged ESG ranking system - Explicit, Integrated and Limited
FundCalibre has launched a set of ESG rankings for investors to assess the credibility of responsible investment funds.

Its three-pronged ESG ranking system - Explicit, Integrated and Limited - seeks to ascertain just how responsible an investment fund really is.

Senior research analyst at FundCalibre Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff said: "More and more funds are either being launched or are being given an ESG make-over.

"With each fund manger doing something different, it has become very difficult for investors to know exactly how responsible a fund really is. What's more, a lack of trust in asset managers' ESG claims remains a better to investment."

ESG Explicit funds are those driven by an ESG-focused or sustainable investment philosophy and goes beyond mere integration, according to FundCalibre.

An ESG filter is used primarily on the investable universe, with considerations having a "fundamental impact" on the stock selection process.

Capital Group finds ESG hampered by lack of consistency in reporting 

Other criteria include the presence of an independent panel to determine ESG criteria, and implementation of negative and positive screening.

"All three environmental, social and governance factors will need to be considered when building the portfolio and there must be ongoing engagement with investee company management," said Ryan.

"The wider asset management company must be a signatory to an ESG appropriate body," he added.

In addition, these funds must consider all three ESG factors and implement ongoing investee company engagement. It cited the BMO Responsible Equity fund as an example.

ESG Integrated funds, such as Brooks Macdonald Defensive Capital, "embed" ESG analysis within its process, as a "complementary" factor to decision making, according to Ryan.

Greenwashing tops investors' concerns around ESG 

The investment universe will not be carved out by ESG factors, but post-analysis of such factors may be present to "enhance" final decisions.

A minimum of two ESG inputs is required for stock selection.

FundCalibre said that managers holding controversial stocks will need to evidence extra analysis to accommodate risks and provide strong reasons for inclusion. It must also be a signatory to a relevant ESG body.

ESG Limited funds are described as those "where the overall portfolio will not be materially influenced by ESG".

The Allianz Strategic Bond is one such fund, according to FundCalibre.

"These funds may still have some element of ESG in their process or be managed by a company that enforces certain negative screens, but the overall portfolio will not be influenced by ESG."

The rankings are publicly available to investors in FundCalibre's research notes.

