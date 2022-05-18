Powell says Fed will 'keep pushing rates higher' until inflation is under control

In a speech yesterday, Powell warned that the Fed would raise interest rates to a level that actively constrains demand if needed.

Earlier this month, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.5% for the first time since 2000, while sending a strong signal that hikes of the same size would come in future meetings. US inflation sat at 8.3% in April.

"Achieving price stability, restoring price stability, is an unconditional need. Something we have to do because really the economy does not work for workers or for businesses or for anybody without price stability. It is the bedrock of the economy really."

"If that involves moving past broadly understood levels of 'neutral' we will not hesitate to do that," Powell said. "We will go until we feel we are at a place where we can say 'yes, financial conditions are at an appropriate place, we see inflation coming down'".

However, he restated that the Fed does not know with "any confidence" where that is, due to the unprecedented highs of inflation and the strength of the labour market. Instead, the central bank would evaluate "meeting by meeting, data reading by data reading".

Powell added that there were "pathways" for the central bank to bring down inflation and push down demand without a recession, though he said unemployment rate may increase "a few ticks" from the 3.6% level it sits at today. Nevertheless, he stated that a "soft or softish landing" would be challenging, especially with the war in Ukraine causing a surge in commodity prices, which he said "added to the degree of difficulty to what was already a challenging project".