Evenlode establishes philanthropic foundation

Evenlode Foundation

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Ben Peters: The foundation is at the very essence of our purpose as a company."
Image:

Ben Peters: The foundation is at the very essence of our purpose as a company."

Evenlode Investment has formed a philanthropic foundation in order to “effect positive change” both locally and globally.

The Evenlode Foundation engages with charities and companies that are working towards addressing global challenges, including climate change, poverty, inequality, science and education.

These engagements are aiming to improve outcomes for individuals, communities and the environment and will be focused on three pillars: impact investing, charitable giving and community support.

A day with Evenlode Investment

The philanthropic activities are fully funded by the profits of Evenlode Investment and will not include any client funds, while the portfolios are also completely segregated and will be unavailable to public or private investors.

Evenlode Impact contains a range of start-up companies from both science and education in order to help solve sustainability issues, while the charitable giving arm will support partnerships that "make a tangible impact on communities in the short term, with a view to driving positive systemic change over the long term".

One recent beneficiary of Evenlode Impact is Bristol-based Siloton Limited, which aims to "revolutionise the way in which patients with eye disease interact with ophthalmology services" through diagnostic imaging technology.

Evenlode Foundation is also dedicated to the communities it is based in, actively engaging with charities, educational institutions, clubs and societies close to its Oxfordshire base, as well as those further afield.

Innovation analyst at Evenlode Investment Tom Weller said: "The foundation is developing a philanthropic, community-led portfolio of early-stage and not-for-profit organisations that address a diverse range of global challenges. Closer to home, the foundation will continue to work with local charities, building long-term partnerships in its own community."

Strictly boardroom: Engagement in action as ESG demand accelerates

Ben Peters, portfolio manager at Evenlode Investment, added: "The foundation is at the very essence of our purpose as a company. We focus on the sustainable growth of our investors' assets, but also empower our people to engage, collaborate and improve outcomes for the wider community.

"We fundamentally believe investment can be a positive agent of change. Innovative asset-light business models, services and products that address entire value chains can provide robust and successful solutions to the complex problems of social, environmental, and financial sustainability."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

Bank of England 'helpless' to steady spiralling inflation

More on Companies

Cash flow from operating activities was $38.2bn in the first quarter, compared to $26.5bn in Q1 2021.
Companies

Oil jump delivers record Aramco results

Strongest earnings since IPO

Christopher Marchant
clock 16 May 2022 • 2 min read
While the filing was released on 2 May, the Tesla CEO only tweeted the pause to the deal at 1045 BST today (13 May) and has yet to clarify further details.
Companies

Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over spam accounts

Pending details over number of fake accounts

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 May 2022 • 1 min read
UST broke from its peg against the US dollar, which it is designed to track, and is currently trading around $0.16.
Companies

GAM refutes claims it has entered negotiations to prop up Luna stablecoin

False press release

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage loses position as largest trust

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
02

GAM refutes claims it has entered negotiations to prop up Luna stablecoin

13 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

17 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Invesco names head of EMEA Distribution

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

BlackRock set to vote against more climate resolutions

11 May 2022 • 2 min read
06

'Things are only going to get worse' as UK economy contracts in March

12 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot