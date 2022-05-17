Evenlode establishes philanthropic foundation

Ben Peters: The foundation is at the very essence of our purpose as a company."

The Evenlode Foundation engages with charities and companies that are working towards addressing global challenges, including climate change, poverty, inequality, science and education.

These engagements are aiming to improve outcomes for individuals, communities and the environment and will be focused on three pillars: impact investing, charitable giving and community support.

A day with Evenlode Investment

The philanthropic activities are fully funded by the profits of Evenlode Investment and will not include any client funds, while the portfolios are also completely segregated and will be unavailable to public or private investors.

Evenlode Impact contains a range of start-up companies from both science and education in order to help solve sustainability issues, while the charitable giving arm will support partnerships that "make a tangible impact on communities in the short term, with a view to driving positive systemic change over the long term".

One recent beneficiary of Evenlode Impact is Bristol-based Siloton Limited, which aims to "revolutionise the way in which patients with eye disease interact with ophthalmology services" through diagnostic imaging technology.

Evenlode Foundation is also dedicated to the communities it is based in, actively engaging with charities, educational institutions, clubs and societies close to its Oxfordshire base, as well as those further afield.

Innovation analyst at Evenlode Investment Tom Weller said: "The foundation is developing a philanthropic, community-led portfolio of early-stage and not-for-profit organisations that address a diverse range of global challenges. Closer to home, the foundation will continue to work with local charities, building long-term partnerships in its own community."

Strictly boardroom: Engagement in action as ESG demand accelerates

Ben Peters, portfolio manager at Evenlode Investment, added: "The foundation is at the very essence of our purpose as a company. We focus on the sustainable growth of our investors' assets, but also empower our people to engage, collaborate and improve outcomes for the wider community.

"We fundamentally believe investment can be a positive agent of change. Innovative asset-light business models, services and products that address entire value chains can provide robust and successful solutions to the complex problems of social, environmental, and financial sustainability."