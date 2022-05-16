Senior politicians launch attack on Bank of England - reports

As the government has continued to come under fire for failing to tackle the cost of living crisis, Conservative politicians have begun to set the central bank in their sights.

A senior minister told The Telegraph over the weekend: "It has one job to do - to keep inflation at around two per cent - and it is hard to remember the last time it achieved its target."

Other ministers warned that the bank had been failing to "get things right" and that it had failed a "big test".

'Things are only going to get worse' as UK economy contracts in March

Last week, former international trade secretary Liam Fox wrote an article attacking the central bank, calling for an investigation from the Treasury Committee "into why the Bank of England so comprehensively underestimated the inflationary threat".

Governor Andrew Bailey is set to face questions from Conservative MPs over inflation later today at a Treasury select committee.

Another anonymous cabinet minister speaking to The Telegraph said that government figures were "now questioning its independence", adding that Rishi Sunak should do more to hold Bailey to account.

However, various cabinet sources have since denied that the question of bank independence was up for discussion, with Downing Street also adding that Boris Johnson was not entertaining the prospect.

The bank was granted independence in 1997 and has so far avoided attacks from successive governments, with many treating its autonomy as "sacred".