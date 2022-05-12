Inflows to global ETFs slowed in April

On a regional ETF flow breakdown for the year so far, the US was leagues ahead

According to data compiled by Amundi Asset Management, in the equity space there were net outflows over April of €12.4bn in the US, while European UCITS ETFs inflows remained positive for this month, gaining €9.5bn.

European UCITS regional equity ETFs gained €37.9bn in the first four months, adding almost €9bn in April. World indices remained the most popular gaining €21.7bn while North American strategies added €12.6bn.

Whileinflows into equity ESG strategies continued, the momentum slowed. Year-to-date inflows sat at €10.4bn while in April flows were €1.4bn, a slowing on the €1.5bn gains in March.

'Things are only going to get worse' as UK economy contracts in March

In fixed income year-to-date, investors allocated €6.3bn to European UCITS government debt ETFs, with US government debt exposure the most popular asset class. Corporate debt gained €3bn year-to-date with investors allocating €3.3bn to US corporates, withdrawing €1.2bn and €935m from Eurozone high yield and investment grade respectively.

On a regional ETF flow breakdown for the year so far, the US was leagues ahead with €197.2bn, compared to €54.5bn in Europe and €29.7bn in Asia. Total exposure for asset classes showed equity at €205.8bn, fixed income at €52.4bn and commodities at €21.8bn.