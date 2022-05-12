Inflows to global ETFs slowed in April

Marked decrease from March

On a regional ETF flow breakdown for the year so far, the US was leagues ahead
While global exchange-traded funds gained €281bn during the first four months of the year, in April these strategies gained just €23bn, around a fifth of the €109bn added the previous month.

According to data compiled by Amundi Asset Management, in the equity space there were net outflows over April of €12.4bn in the US, while European UCITS ETFs inflows remained positive for this month, gaining €9.5bn.

European UCITS regional equity ETFs gained €37.9bn in the first four months, adding almost €9bn in April. World indices remained the most popular gaining €21.7bn while North American strategies added €12.6bn.

Whileinflows into equity ESG strategies continued, the momentum slowed. Year-to-date inflows sat at €10.4bn while in April flows were €1.4bn, a slowing on the €1.5bn gains in March.

'Things are only going to get worse' as UK economy contracts in March

In fixed income year-to-date, investors allocated €6.3bn to European UCITS government debt ETFs, with US government debt exposure the most popular asset class. Corporate debt gained €3bn year-to-date with investors allocating €3.3bn to US corporates, withdrawing €1.2bn and €935m from Eurozone high yield and investment grade respectively.

On a regional ETF flow breakdown for the year so far, the US was leagues ahead with €197.2bn, compared to €54.5bn in Europe and €29.7bn in Asia. Total exposure for asset classes showed equity at €205.8bn, fixed income at €52.4bn and commodities at €21.8bn.

