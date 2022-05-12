'Things are only going to get worse' as UK economy contracts in March

Both the monthly and quarterly reading came in under consensus

Both the monthly and quarterly reading, which indicated growth of 0.8%, came in under consensus, and investors are concerned that the economy's contraction had begun so soon in the year.

Emma Mogford, manager of Premier Miton Monthly Income, noted the "concerning data point", adding the pressure on growth "may get worse before it gets better".

The most "worrying" part of the data release, according to Dan Boardman-Weston, CEO and CIO at BRI Wealth Management, is the contraction of the service sector by 0.2%, which reflects the view that the economy "is starting to feel the pressure of higher inflation and higher interest rates".

He added that the "triple whammy of rising prices, rising interest rates and rising taxes" is likely to result in a meaningfully slowing economy over the year.

Consumer-facing services took a bigger hit, falling 1.8% over the month, while fuel sales also declined, reflecting the public's concerns around the rising cost of living.

"Ultimately, things are only going to get worse for consumers," Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said. "Energy bills are expected to soar again later this year when the price cap is reassessed, while inflation is proving stickier than expected."

He added that "nimble monetary policy" would be required in order to prevent "choking the economy to the point where they exacerbate the problems" of recession and weak global growth, although Patel said this had not been demonstrated by central banks over the past six months.