Columbia Threadneedle: Christopher Mahon to take over Toby Nangle's fund

Columbia Threadneedle's new fund manager

Christopher Mahon of Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Christopher Mahon of Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has appointed Christopher Mahon as lead manager on the Dynamic Real Return fund, just days after his predecessor left the firm.

Mahon will join the group in September this year, taking on the role of head of Dynamic Real Returns.

The announcement comes after the fund's previous manager, Toby Nangle, stepped down following a decade at Columbia Threadneedle, citing a desire to change career for the move.

Nangle's successor Mahon was previously head of head of multi-asset (EMEA) at Barings Asset Management and ran the £92m Barings Multi Asset fund, which was closed last year following consistent outflows.

Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2022

In his new role, Mahon will manage the flagship fund, which aims to deliver a real return of UK CPI+4% with up two thirds the volatility of equities.

In a statement from Columbia Threadneedle, the fund house said that Mahon has a "long experience of managing similar unconstrained dynamic asset allocation strategies".

His new colleague, Paul Niven, who joined Columbia Threadneedle via the acquisition of BMO GAM (EMEA) last year, said that Mahon had "outstanding experience managing multi-asset funds" and that he has built "a strong reputation within the institutional market over the past 15 years".

Niven said Mahon's style and process were already "similar" to that already employed in the Dynamic Real Return fund and said he is "confident" that under his management the portfolio will deliver "strong risk adjusted returns for clients".

