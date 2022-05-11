Pictet Asset Management launches global climate bond fund

Article 9 fund

The fund aims to reduce carbon emissions by investing in countries who emissions are falling at the steepest rate
Pictet Asset Management has launched a global government bond fund focused which incorporates climate change into the sovereign investment space.

The Pictet-Global Climate Government Bond fund aims to reduce carbon emissions by investing in countries who emissions are falling at the steepest rate, which Pictet noted may "mean leaving out countries which are the mainstay of traditional bond indices offering further diversification benefits for investors".

It explained that it reviews carbon emissions from countries that are signatories to the Paris Agreement, while utilising an external advisory board of experts to assess climate policies and trends of selected countries.

The advisory board includes figures such as Michael Köhl, head of the World Forest Institute at the University of Hamburg and Joeri Rogelj, director of research and lecturer in Climate Change and the Environment at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London.

BlackRock Investment Institute: 'Pockets of value' restored in bond markets

Pictet added that despite emerging markets often being among the largest relative polluters, they are also making significant developments to solving the climate crisis, meaning "the strategy rewards countries that are showing a positive trend towards lowering their carbon emissions across both developed and emerging markets".

The fund is domiciled in Luxembourg and is classified as Article 9 under SFDR.

Ella Hoxha, senior portfolio manager for the fund said: "Fixed income investors have a key part to play in providing the capital required to keep climate change in check. While individually, investors have a negligible influence on government policy, collectively they can make a real difference."

"Our strategy rewards bond issuers that are addressing climate concerns, while we will penalise those that are less committed. Consequently, our portfolio will be allocated differently to standard Global Bond indices offering investors a more diversified portfolio with a lower carbon footprint. There are few comparable funds available to investors today."

