WisdomTree adds to thematic line-up with recycling decarbonisation UCITS ETF

WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF (WRCY)

clock • 1 min read
The fund will track the Tortoise Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS Index.
WisdomTree continues to add to its range of thematic ETF products, as it rolls out the WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF (WRCY) on the London Stock Exchange, Borse Xetra, and Borsa Italiana, today, 28 April.

The fund will track the Tortoise Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS index, an index designed to track companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies.

Waste-to-energy generates energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, and agriculture products and produces renewable natural gas and diesel used to fuel electricity.

The ETF is classified as an Article 9 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and total expenses are set at 45 basis points.

BNP Paribas launches two new thematic ETFs

"Reducing the speed and effects of climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity today. Moving to renewable and sustainable sources of energy is fundamental to our ability to limit greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming below 2oc above pre-industrial levels," said Christopher Gannatti, global head of research at WisdomTree.

"Current methods of decarbonisation require further investment to make the desired impact but innovative solutions like waste-to-energy and carbon recycling represent new investable themes that can make a difference today."

Index constituents are selected based on their weighted revenue exposure to the themes, and their carbon emissions reporting status.

Those that are negative carbon emissions will have two times higher weights than the positive emitters and those that fail to report on emissions.

The fund is registered for sale across Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

