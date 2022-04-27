FCA's Rusu announces expansion of guidance for fintech firms

Speaking at City Week 2022

Rusu highlighted that the fintech products are now used by eight in ten British consumers
Rusu highlighted that the fintech products are now used by eight in ten British consumers

The role of regulation is becoming increasingly complicated with faster technological development in the financial services industry, along with a “younger and more easily influenced” cohort of investors, said Jessica Rusu, chief data information and intelligence officer at the Financial Conduct Authority

Speaking at London's City Week conference today (27 April), Rusu said that "the FCA has decided to shift into a higher gear," announcing an expansion of the FCA's pilot Innovation Pathways scheme, which was launched earlier this month.

The service will be expanded to 300 new firms "to provide closer supervision and support" to innovative firms in the financial industry, according to Rusu.

Rusu highlighted that the fintech products are now used by eight in ten British consumers, adding that fintech was currently "experiencing a period of rapid evolution," both within the UK and globally. She also noted that last year, investment into UK fintech jumped 217% to £11.6bn.

FCA's Rathi announces new approach for firms amid calls for crypto clarity

Rusu was also keen to highlight the challenges facing the FCA in recent months.

"Beyond the risks of new technology, we also see the continued emergence of new macro risks. Years ago, I participated in some of the first stress testing scenarios for the potential systemic shocks, like high inflation and geopolitical crises. Today, we are facing the ever-increasing risks of climate change, cyber threats and war in Europe."

The speech followed an announcement yesterday from Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the FCA, of a new increased supervisory approach for newly authorised firms.

