Shareholders reject proposed ESG changes for JPM bond fund

Global Bond fund

At an EGM on 8 April shareholders voted against the proposals.
Shareholders in the £296m JP Morgan Global Bond Opportunities fund have rejected the providers proposals to change the objective, policy and name of the fund to a sustainable remit, Investment Week has learned.

The fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth over the long-term (5-10 years) by investing opportunistically in an unconstrained global portfolio of debt securities and currencies, using derivatives as appropriate.

JP Morgan was seeking to rebrand the fund as the JPM Global Bond Opportunities Sustainable fund and require it to invest at least 70% of its assets exhibiting positive ESG characteristics.

However, at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 April, shareholders voted against the proposals. JPMAM declined to disclose what percentage of shareholders voted in favour of the proposals. 

A spokesperson from JP Morgan Asset Management said that following the EGM the "JPM Global Bond Opportunities (OEIC) will continue to pursue an ESG-integrated approach at this time".

According to the JPMAM website for them ESG integration involves the "systematic inclusion of financially material ESG factors (including sustainability risks) as additional inputs into investment analysis and investment decision-making, where possible and appropriate".

In a letter to shareholders on 9 March JPMAM said the shift to an explicit sustainable offering "may offer better prospects for growth as demand for sustainable products continues to grow". The letter added the growth could lead to "economies of scale with the potential for lower fund expenses".

Investment Week understands JPMAM had received significant interest from UK clients regarding sustainable flexible fixed income strategies and remain committed to offering sustainable fixed income solutions to the UK market.

The global bond fund has returned 4.8% for the three years till 26 April, while the benchmark, the Bloomberg Multiverse Hedge GBP total return, delivered just 0.1%, according to FE fundinfo. The sector, the Investment Association Sterling Strategic Bond total return, delivered 6.2% in that timeframe.

