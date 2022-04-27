Reframe Capital appoints private equity veteran as advisory partner

Ray Maxwell

clock • 1 min read
Four decades experience in private markets
Image:

Four decades experience in private markets

Alternatives firm Reframe Capital has appointed Ray Maxwell, a private equity specialist with over four decades in the industry, as an advisory partner, through his consulting business Priv-ity.

The move comes as asset owners increasingly demand exposure to private markets, including individual private equity and other private markets co-investment deals.

Maxwell started his career at the Post Office Superannuation Fund where he built and headed up its alternatives division.

Will booming private markets lead to success for private equity trusts 

He joined Invesco in 1997 through its acquisition of LGT Asset Management and oversaw its non-US private investments there. He departed in 2006 to establish Priv-ity, through which he provides investment advice today.

CEO of Reframe Capital, Benjamin Lamping, said: "It is a privilege to work with Ray in developing the new investment proposition for Reframe Capital, which will enable us to serve both GPs and LPs with a unique range of services across the full value chain - investment, operations, product and distribution.

"Rarely does the opportunity arise to partner alongside an industry leader with such outstanding credentials, valuable network, deal access and market knowledge.  We look forward to serving our clients and the wider industry through this new line of business."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

AXA IM launches biodiversity equity strategy

Oil companies prop up UK dividends and investors heed commodity headwinds

More on Alternatives

Vincent Ropers, co-manager of the TB Wise Multi-asset Income fund
Multi-asset

Wise overhauls multi-asset income fund with changes to objective and IA sector

‘External factors’

Ellie Duncan
clock 12 April 2022 • 2 min read
Vince Childers of Cohen & Steers
Multi-asset

Cohen & Steers' Childers: Ripe opportunities among resource equities

Portfolio manager of Diversified Real Assets

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 April 2022 • 2 min read
Randall Dishmon of Invesco’s Global Focus Strategy
Alternatives

World Health Day: Genome research taking medicine into a new frontier

Big Bang moment

Randall Dishmon
clock 06 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2022

26 April 2022 • 27 min read
02

HM Treasury launches UK Transition Plan Taskforce

25 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

Shareholders reject proposed ESG changes for JPM bond fund

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

Managers 'applaud' Ackman's Netflix exit

22 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

M&G CEO John Foley to retire

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
06

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
04 May
United Kingdom
Website

J.P. Morgan Webinar: ETF live session: China - too large to ignore

Register now
Trustpilot