Aviva Investors combines LDI and liquidity teams

The team will be led by Rakesh Girdharlal, the former head of LDI. In his new role of head of liability-driven investment and liquidity, which starts this month, he will report to Caroline Hedges, head of credit.

Hedges said the two teams "already benefit from strong engagement and collaboration" and they were pleased to bring them together because of the "clear synergies".

The merger of the two teams follows Hedges' promotion in September last year, where she went from head of liquidity and securities to head of credit.

Girdharlal has been with Aviva Investors since 2014, when he joined as Senior LDI portfolio manager. He was appointed head of LDI in 2018.

He will retain his responsibilities for LDI portfolios, where he manages pension fund and insurance LDI mandates in excess of £20bn.

"A key part of our credit leadership team for the past four years and with considerable investment expertise and leadership experience under his belt, Rakesh is the ideal candidate to successfully take the business forward," commented Hedges.