Nordea AM launches fund targeting companies transitioning away from carbon

Article 8 vehicle

Henning Padberg and Thomas Sørensen, heads of Nordea's sustainable thematic team
Nordea Asset Management has launched a new fund targeted at companies in the early stage of transitioning towards sustainable practices.

The Nordea 1 - Global Climate Engagement fund is an Article 8 vehicle and is managed by Alexandra Christiansen and Robert Madsen, members of the firm's sustainable thematic team.

The firm said that "by pushing these companies to catch up to climate leaders, this approach unlocks under-appreciated value and contributes to the reduction of real-world emissions".

Nordea launched its Article 9 Global Climate and Social Impact Strategy last year, co-managed by Thomas Sørensen and Henning Padberg, who are also heads of the firm's sustainable thematic team. Its Global Climate and Environment fund, launched in 2008, is now Europe's largest Article 9 vehicle.

Aviva's Waygood: Financial system must start to pressure governments on climate change

Christiansen commented: "Over the past few years we have witnessed a meaningful flight of capital out of areas of the market deemed ‘not green enough' and potentially at risk in the transition to a net zero emissions world.

"Yet we believe many businesses that are carbon intensive today will still be relevant in the future green economy - or even critical to enabling the energy transition. Our goal is to generate alpha by de-risking the fundamentals of these companies through engagement on decarbonisation targets, strategy, and capital commitments."

Sørensen added: "Capitalising on NAM's many years of experience managing climate-forward strategies, we have the insights required to support companies throughout their green transition journey. By engaging with companies and promoting progressive actions, we truly believe investors can help to significantly curb real-world emissions, while also generating meaningful alpha."

The firm is a founding member of Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and currently manages about €12bn in climate solutions.

