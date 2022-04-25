Ninety One hires Daisy Streatfeild as sustainability director

Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety One, said Streatfeild will be "an ideal member of our team".

In her new role, Streatfeild will be responsible for implementing Ninety One's net-zero commitments, both across the firm and within portfolios, working closely with investment teams in the development of sustainable products.

She will also work with clients to help inform them of Ninety One's approach to sustainable investing.

At IIGCC, Streatfeild served as programme director, in which she helped to establish the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative and encouraged more than 140 IIGCC members to sign up to net-zero portfolio emissions.

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

Prior to that, she was an advisor, sustainable infrastructure, at the Inter-American Development Bank Group, following more than ten years in various climate and finance-focused roles at the Civil Service.

Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety One, said that as a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, Ninety One is committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its portfolios by 2050.

"Given our emerging markets heritage, we also understand the importance of setting net-zero targets that do not depend on exclusion and divestment and can be assessed in the real economy - otherwise net zero will remain a pipe dream, as opposed to the reality we seek," Moola added.

"Daisy's deep level of experience in working within the sustainable finance sector, coupled with her passion for transforming the investment industry for the better, positions her as an ideal member of our team."