Ninety One hires Daisy Streatfeild as sustainability director

Joins from Institutional Investors Group

clock • 1 min read
Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety One, said Streatfeild will be "an ideal member of our team".
Image:

Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety One, said Streatfeild will be "an ideal member of our team".

Ninety One has appointed Daisy Streatfeild from the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) as its new sustainability director.

In her new role, Streatfeild will be responsible for implementing Ninety One's net-zero commitments, both across the firm and within portfolios, working closely with investment teams in the development of sustainable products.

She will also work with clients to help inform them of Ninety One's approach to sustainable investing.

At IIGCC, Streatfeild served as programme director, in which she helped to establish the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative and encouraged more than 140 IIGCC members to sign up to net-zero portfolio emissions.

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

Prior to that, she was an advisor, sustainable infrastructure, at the Inter-American Development Bank Group, following more than ten years in various climate and finance-focused roles at the Civil Service.

Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety One, said that as a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, Ninety One is committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its portfolios by 2050. 

"Given our emerging markets heritage, we also understand the importance of setting net-zero targets that do not depend on exclusion and divestment and can be assessed in the real economy - otherwise net zero will remain a pipe dream, as opposed to the reality we seek," Moola added.

"Daisy's deep level of experience in working within the sustainable finance sector, coupled with her passion for transforming the investment industry for the better, positions her as an ideal member of our team."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

ESG ETFs will take 'a larger share of inflows' from European investors in 2022

Aegon UK to invest £3bn in new BlackRock ESG index range across default funds

More on People moves

John David of Rathbone Greenbank Investments
People moves

Rathbone Greenbank Investments makes three investment management appointments

Jonathan Moon joins as investment director

Ellie Duncan
clock 25 April 2022 • 1 min read
Rebecca Gates
People moves

Schroders Capital Real Estate finds head of UK asset management at LaSalle investment arm

Rebecca Gates joins

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 19 April 2022 • 1 min read
Matthew Howard will take over on 19 July
People moves

BMO Real Estate Investments appoints new lead manager

Matthew Howard named

Ellie Duncan
clock 19 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HM Treasury launches UK Transition Plan Taskforce

25 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Tatton Asset Management to purchase 50% of 8AM amid 'record' inflows for FY2022

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Managers 'applaud' Ackman's Netflix exit

22 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

1167 Capital returns assets to investors amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

21 April 2022 • 3 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot