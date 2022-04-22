HSBC AM launches sustainable European-focused ETF

Article 8 fund

clock • 1 min read
The fund aims to surpass the parent index by achieving an ESG score improvement of up to 20%
Image:

The fund aims to surpass the parent index by achieving an ESG score improvement of up to 20%

HSBC Asset Management has launched a new European-focused ETF, expanding its sustainable range after the recent introductions of the firm’s Paris Aligned Benchmark and fixed income sustainable ranges.

The HSBC Europe ex UK Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF launched today on the London Stock Exchange and is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

HSBC said that the fund will be rebalanced on a monthly basis, allowing the screen methodology to adapt "as ESG practices evolve and issuers disclose more data around their ESG thinking".

The fund aims to surpass the parent index by achieving an ESG score improvement of up to 20%, a carbon emission intensity reduction target of up to 50%, and a fossil fuel reserve reduction target of up to 50%.

Interview: Ninety One's Moola on divesting and biodiversity

Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF & indexing sales, said that the firm's priority "is to provide our clients with a viable means of improving the social, governance and environmental impact of their portfolios.

"This new ETF adds to our suite of sustainable passive building blocks and provides investors and asset allocators with greater opportunities to support the transition to more sustainable investing."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Retail sales fall as consumer confidence tumbles to 2008 lows

All eyes on the Fed: Industry reacts at US inflation hits 8.5%

More on ESG

The firm will return AUM invested across its three local currency government bond funds
Funds

1167 Capital returns assets to investors amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

$374m assets returned

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 21 April 2022 • 3 min read
Boards must have one black or ethnic minority board member and at least 40% women at board level - FCA
ESG

AXA IM: Directors must have 'proven' ESG track record to drive sustainable value

Enhances corporate governance policy

Georgie Lee
clock 21 April 2022 • 2 min read
Earth Day 2022: How to invest in the planet
ESG

Earth Day 2022: How to invest in the planet

Eight managers write

Investment Week
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Tatton Asset Management to purchase 50% of 8AM amid 'record' inflows for FY2022

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Managers 'applaud' Ackman's Netflix exit

22 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Schroder UK Public Private wants to look global

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

1167 Capital returns assets to investors amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

21 April 2022 • 3 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot