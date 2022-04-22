HSBC AM launches sustainable European-focused ETF

The fund aims to surpass the parent index by achieving an ESG score improvement of up to 20%

The HSBC Europe ex UK Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF launched today on the London Stock Exchange and is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

HSBC said that the fund will be rebalanced on a monthly basis, allowing the screen methodology to adapt "as ESG practices evolve and issuers disclose more data around their ESG thinking".

The fund aims to surpass the parent index by achieving an ESG score improvement of up to 20%, a carbon emission intensity reduction target of up to 50%, and a fossil fuel reserve reduction target of up to 50%.

Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF & indexing sales, said that the firm's priority "is to provide our clients with a viable means of improving the social, governance and environmental impact of their portfolios.

"This new ETF adds to our suite of sustainable passive building blocks and provides investors and asset allocators with greater opportunities to support the transition to more sustainable investing."