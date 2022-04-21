IG Prime: 96% of UK hedge fund managers favour UK stocks

The preference emerged despite data from Trading Economics market platform suggesting other countries had enjoyed substantial equity market growth year-on-year (YoY).

In the Americas, for example, Argentina had year-on-year growth of 91.4%, while in Europe, Turkish equity markets grew 74.6% and in Asia, the UAE's markets grew 66.8%.

UK stock market year-on-year growth currently stands at 9%, according Trading Economics.

"Although markets like the US have significantly outpaced the UK, ‘safe' investments that managers feel more confident will produce a return are likely to be prioritized over ‘riskier' investments - despite the potential for enhanced profits," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

AIMA survey finds hedge funds adapting to post-Covid world

However, of the 250 hedge fund portfolio managers and traders surveyed, 57% noted a desire to benefit from other strong-performing markets as a reason for diversifying geographically.

Hesitancy remained, with 46% of respondents revealing they were cautious about trading in international markets due to a lack of experience, while the same amount cited political volatility as a reason for avoiding them.

According to IG Prime, before the pandemic, the majority of UK hedge funds had dedicated between 76% and 100% of their portfolio to UK investments.

Since the pandemic began, hedge funds have shifted marginally towards European stocks, with 8% of managers investing 26% to 50% of their portfolios in European companies, compared to 6% before the pandemic.

According to Beauchamp, trepidation during 2020 was undoubtedly going to drive favouring domestic investment.

"It is no surprise that hedge funds would look to mitigate as much risk as possible during a time of crisis, and if lack of knowledge and experience of a certain market is to be deemed a risk then it would appear that this mitigation is a driver of continued ‘patriotic investing' during the pandemic," he said.