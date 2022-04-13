AssetCo AGM: 'Overwhelming' support for River and Mercantile reverse takeover

100% shareholder approval

Lauren Mason
Martin Gilbert of AssetCo
Martin Gilbert of AssetCo

AssetCo’s reverse takeover of River and Mercantile Group received 100% shareholder approval at its annual general meeting today (13 April), in what CEO Martin Gilbert has called a display of “overwhelming support”.

Following the announcement from AssetCo's board and the independent directors of R&M in January this year, an agreement was reached that an all-share acquisition would take place, with full details published by R&M last month.

Today, AssetCo shareholders cast more than 6 million votes, both on the acquisition itself and to authorise the company directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the company - or to grant rights to convert any security into ordinary shares - up to the amount of £624,448.80.

AssetCo 2021 results: Pre-tax profits and share price quadruple

In both instances, a total of 6,149,007 shareholders voted in favour of the proposals, while two voted against them.

The date of the R&M sanction hearing is expected to be announced for Q2 this year.

AssetCo chair Gilbert said: "The overwhelming support we have received from AssetCo shareholders for our proposed acquisition of River and Mercantile is an important step in our journey.

"We are looking forward to completing the acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, and welcoming the highly regarded R&M team and their clients to AssetCo."

He added that it has almost been exactly a year since the firm, which was formerly a fire engine leasing business, received shareholder approval to become an asset and wealth manager.

"We have already made significant progress through establishing interests in an active equity manager, a thematic ETF provider and a wealth management platform," Gilbert continued. "River and Mercantile will now become our core equity offering and its infrastructure capability will be the cornerstone of our private markets business.  

"The board and I are grateful for all the support we have received from stakeholders throughout the last 12 months. We are focused on building and growing an agile 21st century asset and wealth management business that meets the needs of today's investors."

Lauren Mason
