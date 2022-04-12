Gresham House reports Q1 2022 fundraises reach £300m

So far this year, the group has raised £300m for its underlying funds across institutional, wholesale and private client distribution channels, according to a trading update.

Strategic Equity generated net inflows of £140m, with £70m raised across the VCT business as both Baronsmead and Mobeus VCT fundraises reached their maximum fundraising targets in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Gresham House's open-ended equity funds recorded net inflows of approximately £70m during the period.

In real assets, the group held a number of fundraising closes in the quarter, increasing commitments to funds of over £160m, including the Gresham House Forestry Fund VI LP, which held a first close with commitments of £75m from institutional clients.

Its affordable housing funds raised £80m in the first quarter, comprising commitments to Gresham House Residential Secure Income LP and an equity capital raise by Residential Secure Income.

Despite the "challenging backdrop for equity markets", the LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income fund has grown to more than £260m, up from £87.6m recorded at 31 March 2021.

Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House, said the continuing progress across the group's divisions is "testament to the strength of alternative assets which have not been subject to the same volatility seen by other asset classes in what has been a turbulent start to 2022 for capital markets".

"Alongside the recent progress in our UK market-leading battery energy storage fund GRID we believe there is substantial growth potential within the group. Our performance so far in 2022 is further evidence of our focus on the upgraded GH25 strategic objectives and our commitment to delivering value to all our stakeholders," he added.

The Gresham House Energy Storage fund recently delivered its annual results, in which it reported a 42.6% increase in NAV to £511.7m.

GRID has secured a 180MW pipeline in Ireland, which is expected to commission in 2024.