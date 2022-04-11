Investment trust fundraising at £1.7bn for Q1

The best first quarter over the past ten years was 2021, when there was £2.9bn raised.

However, Numis noted that issuance in Q1 was below the 10-year quarterly average of £2.5bn and at the lowest level since the third quarter of 2020.

Numis figures are calculated slightly differently from the AIC and had Q1 at £2bn. Differences include that AIC base their data on when shares are admitted to trading, so Greencoat Renewables fundraising of £237m was not included.

The AIC also does not include issues from treasury and there are some slight differences in their universes. However, by and large the trends are the same.

"Infrastructure leads the way, with the lion's share of fundraising over the last three years," said Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC.

For the first quarter this year, the asset class raised £733m, according to the AIC, more than it had in the bumper 2021 year when it raised £708m.

"It is understandable considering the sector's stable, attractive and inflation-linked yields, as well as the increased demand for renewable energy as the UK moves towards a greener and self-sufficient energy strategy," Brodie-Smith said.

Large fundraises from companies include, Renewables Infrastructure Group raising £277m and SDCL Energy Efficiency Income at £100m.

Property was the second most popular sector for fundraising raising finding £343m in funds during the quarter.

"It is striking that the investment company property sector is raising money this year whilst the open-ended property sector is experiencing outflows," Brodie-Smith said. "This highlights the suitability of the permanent capital structure of investment companies for illiquid assets."

The fundraising this year has been from existing investment companies as new issues have been affected by poor market sentiment.

The first quarter saw the Gravis Co-Living Reit postponed, while last week (8 April), Cordiant Global Agricultural Income also announced it had paused its IPO process.

Bumper buybacks

There was a significant pick-up in buybacks in Q1 with Numis reporting £514m repurchased, up from 20.4% from the final quarter of last year.

"This reflected the widening of discounts as markets were volatile over the quarter and it is good to see that buybacks picked up in March as discounts became more persistent," the analysts said in a note.

Monks, which saw a derating during the period, bought back £66m, the most of any trust. However, Scottish Mortgage, which also had a difficult time, only bought back £20m.

"We have been vocal in encouraging boards of larger funds with liquid portfolios to be more active in protecting discounts," Numis said.