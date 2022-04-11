Quilter 'technical issue' leads customers to receive erroneous 10% drop notification

1,200 received

clock • 1 min read
1,200 customers received the message
Image:

1,200 customers received the message

A “technical issue” on Quilter’s platform lead to 1,200 customers to receive an unnecessary 10% drop notification last Friday morning (8 April).

The 10% depreciation notification was brought in by MiFID II. It requires portfolio managers to inform their clients by the end of the business day if the value of their portfolio depreciates by 10% or more from the beginning of the last reporting period, which is at least quarterly.

"A technical issue triggered 10% drop notification emails to a number of customers on Friday morning," a spokesperson from the firm said. "This was identified the same morning and we have communicated with affected customers and advisers to confirm they were sent in error and can be ignored. We are sorry for any concern this caused."

The spokesperson added that 1,200 customers makes up less than 0.3% of the platform's total customer base.

The platform, which was formerly Old Mutual Wealth, completed its transfer to FNZ technology in 2021 and in March the company reported net inflows were up 136% in 2021 on the previous year.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Investment trust fundraising at £1.7bn for Q1

FCA's Response to the Complaints Commissioner Shows arrogance, aberration and abdication

More on Platforms

Pipeline of global infrastructure projects
Funds

International Public Partnerships targets £250m fundraise through initial issue

Issue price of 159.5p per share

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Baillie Gifford American, European and British Smaller Companies funds all found themselves in the list of ten worst-performing open-ended vehicles during Q1 2022
Funds

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

Scottish Mortgage also struggles

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 04 April 2022 • 4 min read
Passive strategies dominated fund purchases, with Vanguard taking six of the top ten spots
UK

Defence and volatility define top investments in March

JPM Russia trust takes top two spot

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

06 April 2022 • 5 min read
02

Psychedelic therapy: Investors brace for paradigm shift

08 April 2022 • 6 min read
03

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

08 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders introduces engagement objectives for equity and bond fund managers

05 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

07 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot