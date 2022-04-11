Quilter 'technical issue' leads customers to receive erroneous 10% drop notification

The 10% depreciation notification was brought in by MiFID II. It requires portfolio managers to inform their clients by the end of the business day if the value of their portfolio depreciates by 10% or more from the beginning of the last reporting period, which is at least quarterly.

"A technical issue triggered 10% drop notification emails to a number of customers on Friday morning," a spokesperson from the firm said. "This was identified the same morning and we have communicated with affected customers and advisers to confirm they were sent in error and can be ignored. We are sorry for any concern this caused."

The spokesperson added that 1,200 customers makes up less than 0.3% of the platform's total customer base.

The platform, which was formerly Old Mutual Wealth, completed its transfer to FNZ technology in 2021 and in March the company reported net inflows were up 136% in 2021 on the previous year.