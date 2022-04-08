Cordiant Global Agricultural Income pauses $300m IPO due to 'market backdrop and world events'

The company added that it had received “significant commitments from high quality institutions” and would still seek to IPO at a later date.

In a statement, the firm said it would put the process on hold given the "current market backdrop and world events, which are presenting challenges for many investors across existing portfolios and beyond".

Cordiant Global Agricultural Income trust seeks $300m IPO

All subscriptions received via the intermediaries offer and offer for subscription will be returned to investors and the current prospectus will remain valid. Any new timetable would be announced to the market.

The trust focuses on providing medium-term finance to large and medium scale agricultural producers of soft commodities.

Cordiant Capital said the strategy of providing "risk-adjusted returns with inflation protection whilst facilitating food security" is highly relevant in the world today and will continue to be offered across the private funds it manages.