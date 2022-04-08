Cordiant Global Agricultural Income pauses $300m IPO due to 'market backdrop and world events'

Seek to IPO at later date

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The company added that it had received “significant commitments from high quality institutions” and would still seek to IPO at a later date.
Image:

The company added that it had received “significant commitments from high quality institutions” and would still seek to IPO at a later date.

Cordiant Global Agricultural Income has paused its IPO process in response to challenging market conditions.

In a statement, the firm said it would put the process on hold given the "current market backdrop and world events, which are presenting challenges for many investors across existing portfolios and beyond".

The company added that it had received "significant commitments from high quality institutions" and would still seek to IPO at a later date.

Cordiant Global Agricultural Income trust seeks $300m IPO

All subscriptions received via the intermediaries offer and offer for subscription will be returned to investors and the current prospectus will remain valid. Any new timetable would be announced to the market.

The trust focuses on providing medium-term finance to large and medium scale agricultural producers of soft commodities.

Cordiant Capital said the strategy of providing "risk-adjusted returns with inflation protection whilst facilitating food security" is highly relevant in the world today and will continue to be offered across the private funds it manages.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from March?

First Trust launches disruptive technology real estate ETF

More on Investment Trusts

The issue price of 121 pence per share is a 4.3% discount to the closing price on 6 April.
Investment Trusts

Supermarket Income REIT looks to raise £175m

Identified 'attractive' opportunities

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 April 2022 • 2 min read
Richard Staveley, manager of the trust, spoke to Investment Week
UK

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

Change of investment strategy

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 06 April 2022 • 5 min read
The company would look to invest in major OECD markets with "similarities to the UK in terms of wholesale market structure, renewables growth and penetration".
Investment Trusts

Gresham House Energy Storage trust looks to international markets

Seeks approval for policy change

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 06 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

NatWest considering Tilney Smith & Williamson takeover offer - reports

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

AJ Bell and S&P: Only 50% of sterling-denominated funds survived over last decade

04 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

04 April 2022 • 4 min read
04

Newton makes emerging markets and Asian equities manager hire

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: We are living in the age of sustainable consumer brands

04 April 2022 • 7 min read
06

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

06 April 2022 • 5 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot