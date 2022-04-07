Lindsell Train hails LSE prospects as global equity fund lagged benchmark 1.2% in March

LSE “unique role to play” in ESG compliance

Lindsell Train Global Equity Fund 1.2% behind benchmark in March.
Paypal, Intuit and Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) drove down performance on Lindsell Train’s global equity fund in the first quarter of the financial year, as it ended March lagging its benchmark 1.2%, according to the firm’s latest fund report.

PayPal's share price fell 26% at the start of the year, which Lindsell Train attributed to management being penalised for "signalling a focus on the retention of higher value users at the expense of higher growth."

It remains the fund's number one detractor for the second consecutive month. Nick Train also has a 3.7% allocation to PayPal in his investment trust (LTIT).

According to the report, American financial software company Intuit had a "slower than expected start to its tax season", as HL's investment resulted in a two-year suspended special dividend which weighed on investor optimism.

Lindsell Train Global Equity dropped from Bestinvest Best Funds list 

Lindsell Train's biggest contributor over the period, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), boosted the fund somewhat as it reported a 21% share price increase over March.

The firm said it expected LSE's acquisition of Refinitiv, announced last year, and the subsequent "bedding in" of its assets, would only spell optimism for performance and development at the exchange over the next few years.

LSE's share price is currently down 12% since January 2021, though in its latest set of results it reported revenue growth of 6%.

Lindsell Train emphasised the growth of LSE's various segments, noting particularly its data and analytics segment which grew from 2.5% in 2020, to 5.5% in 2021, and now accounts for 70% of the group's revenues.

Its capital markets division also grew 12.5%.

"Against this positive backdrop we were also encouraged by LSE's continued careful portfolio management, both making acquisitions to beef up its technology capabilities and divesting certain non-strategic assets which has helped facilitate debt reduction.

"These moves focus its resources on faster growing areas of the business and open up the possibility of share buybacks," the report said.

Lindsell Train also drew attention to LSE's potential for expansion into ESG through its capital markets offering.

It said it has a "unique role to play" in helping companies comply with the "plethora of new ESG standards being imposed by regulators and governments".

The firm said this in turn would make it easier to raise capital, which would result in lower costs, as market participant confidence in compliance grew.

