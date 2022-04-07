Charles Stanley unveils responsible model portfolios range

Charles Stanley has launched a new range of responsible model portfolios with a focus on ESG, Investment Week can reveal.

According to the firm, the four new portfolios harness asset allocation expertise, though are primarily passive funds that track responsible benchmarks or have an ESG thematic tilt.

Charles Stanley investment director Jane Bransgrove, will oversee the multi-asset portfolios, which each contain low-cost, passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and have been running in-house for nearly five years.

According to the firm, the portfolios are "global" and "unconstrained", with each fund aligned to a different risk category dependent on investor appetite. The lowest risk portfolio aims to achieve one percent above inflation, while the highest aims for four percent above inflation. Each are all currently AAA MSCI ESG rated.

"COP26 and Net Zero targets, have put environmental concerns front of mind," said Dan James, head of asset management at Charles Stanley.

Charles Stanley hires director of investment management services

"The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced consumer interest, with our recent research finding that over half (51%) of UK adults say the pandemic has increased their desire for investments with a sustainable focus.

The models mirror our successful central investment process and we've already delivered a proven near five-year track record whilst running the models in-house," he added.

The portfolios are available from today through platform providers for GIA, ISA, and pension investors.

Bransgrove commented: "We believe responsible investing has the potential to deliver better returns over the long-term due to strong governance and lower risk assigned to companies that have a focus on ESG.

"These portfolios are designed to be low-cost, and well diversified, applying our skill in asset allocation to help investors meet their saving and investment goals."

