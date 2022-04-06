Lazard CFO to succeed Ashish Bhutani as chief executive

Evan L. Russo

Outgoing CEO Ashish Bhutani will retire from the firm
Outgoing CEO Ashish Bhutani will retire from the firm

Lazard chief financial officer Evan L. Russo will succeed Ashish Bhutani as chief executive officer of its asset management business, the group confirmed today.

Bhutani will retire from the firm, where he spent nearly two decades, on 1 June 2022 to pursue philanthropic interests. He will remain as chairman of Lazard's asset management business and as vice chair of Lazard until the end of the year. 

The firm is working to identify a successor for Russo, who joined Lazard 15 years ago and has served as CFO since 2017.

Lazard expands convertible bond suite with global investment grade fund

Chair and CEO of Lazard Kenneth M. Jacobs said: "Over his two decades at Lazard, Ashish has led the transformation of our asset management business into a leading global franchise driven by a world-class team, and for the past 12 years he has served as a valued member of our board of directors."

"Ashish has been an inspirational partner, and I admire him as a leader and as a philanthropist. On behalf of Lazard's board, I thank Ashish for his substantial achievements as a senior leader of the firm and his contributions as a board member."

Lazard Asset Management hired two portfolio managers in December to boost its sustainable investment offering.

Koen Popleu and Monika Kumar joined the firm at the end of last year from Candriam.

