Brown Advisory launches separate sustainable fund for US dollar investors

Takes total strategy assets to over $100m

Ryan Myerberg, portfolio manager of the Brown Advisory Global Sustainable Total Return Bond fund
Ryan Myerberg, portfolio manager of the Brown Advisory Global Sustainable Total Return Bond fund

Brown Advisory has launched a US dollar-denominated UCITS fund for its Global Sustainable Total Return Bond strategy, following the launch of the sterling-denominated Dublin UCITS version of the strategy on 1 February, taking total strategy assets to more than $100m.

The global investment manager said it took the decision to launch a completely separate fund for investors with capital in US dollars, rather than offer a US dollar share class version of the sterling fund, to help them avoid extra hedging costs.

The new fund will be managed by the same team, comprising Ryan Myerberg in London, and Chris Diaz and Colby Stilson in the US, all of whom joined Brown Advisory last year after having previously worked together at Janus Capital, where they helped build its global fixed income business.

Brown Advisory launches Total Return Bond strategy for global sustainable fixed income team

The investment strategy will invest in a range of fixed income instruments, including conventional and inflation-linked government bonds, and securitised and corporate bonds, in both developed and emerging markets, to deliver total returns over an economic cycle.

Brown Advisory said the fund acts "as a complement and counterbalance to equity risk" in an investment portfolio, and will provide an attractive stream of income and risk-adjusted returns.

The fund managers will use Brown Advisory's framework for analysing sovereign bonds against ESG criteria.

Myerberg said rising inflation and central bank tightening is creating "a challenging environment" for fixed income investors seeking to manage their portfolio volatility.

Brown Advisory launches Sustainable International Leaders strategy

"The differentiation we see in monetary policy between a number of developed market and emerging market central banks allows us to dynamically allocate our risk globally, whether interest rate, credit, securitised, or currency," he added.

"We believe that the landscape is evolving into a bond picker's market, and security selection will be increasingly additive to our future returns." 

The new fund launches with seed assets of $23m and comes under Article 8 of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

