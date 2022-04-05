Brown Advisory launches separate sustainable fund for US dollar investors

The global investment manager said it took the decision to launch a completely separate fund for investors with capital in US dollars, rather than offer a US dollar share class version of the sterling fund, to help them avoid extra hedging costs.

The new fund will be managed by the same team, comprising Ryan Myerberg in London, and Chris Diaz and Colby Stilson in the US, all of whom joined Brown Advisory last year after having previously worked together at Janus Capital, where they helped build its global fixed income business.

The investment strategy will invest in a range of fixed income instruments, including conventional and inflation-linked government bonds, and securitised and corporate bonds, in both developed and emerging markets, to deliver total returns over an economic cycle.

Brown Advisory said the fund acts "as a complement and counterbalance to equity risk" in an investment portfolio, and will provide an attractive stream of income and risk-adjusted returns.

The fund managers will use Brown Advisory's framework for analysing sovereign bonds against ESG criteria.

Myerberg said rising inflation and central bank tightening is creating "a challenging environment" for fixed income investors seeking to manage their portfolio volatility.

"The differentiation we see in monetary policy between a number of developed market and emerging market central banks allows us to dynamically allocate our risk globally, whether interest rate, credit, securitised, or currency," he added.

"We believe that the landscape is evolving into a bond picker's market, and security selection will be increasingly additive to our future returns."

The new fund launches with seed assets of $23m and comes under Article 8 of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.