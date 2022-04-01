First Trust launches disruptive technology real estate ETF

James Baxter-Derrington
First Trust has launched an ETF offering investors access to companies providing the physical infrastructure underpinning a “digital revolution”.

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate UCITS ETF has today (1 April) listed on the London Stock Exchange and will track the Alerian Global IT Real Estate & Infrastructure index.

It will provide exposure to companies that own and lease real estate that support rapid data transfer, distributed data handling and cloud computing networks as well as e-commerce warehousing.

Constituents are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalisation, with the maximum weight of any stock limited to 10% of the fund's net assets.

Stock Spotlight: Inflation looms but systemic logistics needs offer Tritax Big Box resilience

Securities are classified by an index committee as either pure play or diversified, with the former category comprising 80% of the fund and the latter 20%.

It will be rebalanced quarterly and is available to investors for a total expense ratio of 0.6%.

Managing director at First Trust Rupert Haddon said: "Property investors have had issues for some time in Europe. For many, the scars are still raw following liquidity issues in the open-ended property market following the Brexit referendum.

"For others, we can understand the reticence in allocating to broad, market-cap weighted REITs, which are typically positioned within declining areas such as the high street or offices. DTRE could provide the solution to both of these issues."

Chief commercial officer at Alerian Robert Hughes added: "Consumer trends and behaviours are creating significant demand for continued enhancements to the infrastructure required to support an accelerating move towards a more digital reality.

"The launch of DTRE, based on the Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate Index ("LANDX"), allows us to expand our relationship with First Trust and deliver access to companies and ideas that are reshaping the global economy."

