Greencoat Renewables trust raises €281.5m

The company, which currently has £1.1bn in assets under management, said 251.4m placing shares will be issued at a price of €1.12 per share.

The proceeds of the fundraising will provide the trust the "flexibility to execute on assets under exclusivity and meet obligations under committed forward sale investments, all while maintaining gearing within the company's target range of 40-60%".

Rónán Murphy, chair of the trust said he was "very pleased" with the placing.

"As the transition to renewable energy gathers pace, I am very optimistic about the prospects for the business and look forward to deploying these proceeds to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy," he continued.

Shares will be admitted and dealing will commence on 5 April.

The trust is trading on a 7.6% premium, according to Morningstar and its gearing is 22%.