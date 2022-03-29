Schiehallion manager says market pull-back cause for 'optimism'

Peter Singlehurst manager of Schiehallion said there had been "disconcerting trends" at the end of 2021

Peter Singlehurst, who runs the Baillie Gifford trust, noted that at the end of 2021 there were companies that he liked on a "fundamental basis" but were attracting "unjustifiable valuations" and that made the potential upside "implausible".

"Perhaps more worryingly, we also saw funding rounds happen at lightning speed, leaving insufficient time for proper analysis and forcing us to walk away from several rounds," he commented in the annual report.

"Both of these trends have the potential to damage returns - not only for investors, but also for the companies themselves, as valuations are struck that teams cannot live up to even with perfect execution, whilst burdening them with shareholders who have not taken the time to properly understand what they are invested in."

The manager said that since the beginning of this year they have seen signs of the trends reversing and is now excited about opportunities for the coming year.

Analysts at Numis agreed, saying in a note, that it was "encouraging to hear that signs of froth are fading".

However, both Numis and the chair of the trust warned about the substantial premium for both the ordinary shares and the C shares, at 24% and 32% respectively.

In her statement the chair warned that "investors should bear in mind that shares bought at a high premium to net asset value can quickly lose substantial value if the premium is eroded".

She added that about 60% of the C Shares proceeds had been deployed by end of January this year and that once the C Shares have converted to ordinary shares, the company may look to raise more capital through the issue of further C shares.

Performance and valuations

During the year, five of the trust's holdings, Wise, Allbirds, Warby Parker, Oscar Health and Zymergen entered the public markets. Additionally, one company, Grail was taken over by Illumina, also a public company.

Listed investments made up 14.3% at the end of January this year and the manager noted the market sell-off has seen the values of these investments to "decline meaningfully".

He said the biggest detractor was Affirm, which had been the largest contributor to performance since inception. Affirm is the second largest holding at 3.9% of net assets and the Singlehurst remains confident in its prospects.

Singlehurst said the online platform which provides point of sale consumer finance, "continues to perform well and has recently signed a partnership with Amazon and is seeing significant traction through their Shopify integration".

With regards to the private investments, which make up 63.7% of net assets, the manager said valuations had risen during the period.

However, in line with the valuation policy, the trust had reduced the carrying value of many of the companies as valuations of comparable public companies fell.

The chair also noted that while there is no direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine, one of the companies, Grammarly, does have Ukrainian founders and an office presence in Kyiv.