Cerulli: Investment managers eyeing retail 'opportunities' in private markets on rising demand

‘Democratisation’ of asset class

Retail exposure to private assets has been limited by regulation in the past
Retail exposure to private assets has been limited by regulation in the past

European investment managers continue to use “innovative structures” to allow retail investors to access private assets, a trend that will “gain momentum”, according to new research by Cerulli Associates.

Demand for private assets among retail investors is also set to grow for the next few years, the report titled European Alternative Investments 2022: An alternative future in the making, found.

Co- authored by director Justina Deveikyte and Ross Langbridge, a research analyst at Cerulli, the research revealed that while corporate and public pension schemes remain key targets of many investment managers with private market expertise, the same investment managers are "increasingly focusing on capturing new growth opportunities" within the individual investor segment.

They concluded that the emergence of fintech platforms will also contribute to the "democratisation" of private assets.

Deep Dive: Investors should allocate to private markets

André Schnurrenberger, managing director, Europe at Cerulli, said that exposure to private assets has typically been "limited" by regulation to protect less sophisticated investors.

"However, that is changing rapidly, with new regulation increasingly opening private market opportunities to retail clients," Schnurrenberger added.

"The EU's European Long-Term Investment Fund Regulation is a good example of how a review of regulatory frameworks can lead to the rapid uptake of private assets within retail distribution channels."

However, Cerulli's research suggested that clients' allocations to private assets will "remain limited", given concerns around liquidity and cost.

Russell Investments appoints director for private markets

Just over one-third of the European private banks and wealth managers surveyed by Cerulli said it is "very important" that asset managers integrate ESG considerations into infrastructure, private equity, and real asset strategies.

 

"Private banks and wealth managers' clients are increasingly buying the narratives behind products and compelling sustainability stories can help asset managers stand out in the market," said Schnurrenberger.

