Fidelity Japan trust seeks approval to double unlisted exposure

Nicholas Price, manager of the Fidelity Japan trust, said there was a lot more entrepreneurial activity in the nation

The announcement, made as part of the trust's annual report released on 28 March, noted that at the end of last year the trust was invested in six unlisted companies, which accounted for about 5% of the portfolio.

"During the year, Coconala and Photosynth, two previously unlisted companies, both listed on the TSE Mothers market, while new investments were made in Business-to-Consumer online platforms in areas such as online travel services, personal finance and biotech," the chair said in his statement.

Manager of the trust Nicholas Price said that he is "seeing a lot more entrepreneurial activity in Japan compared with five to ten years ago".

"Being on the ground in Japan, and seeing many different companies, means that we are well placed to help entrepreneurs in the latter stages of their pre-IPO journey," he continued. "We expect there to be an increase in such opportunities which offer a source of differentiated returns as we saw with the listings of Raksul and Coconala."

In 2021, there were 125 IPOs in Japan, the highest since 2006. Government has also hinted more support could be on the way.

The Japan Securities Dealers Association has set up a panel to review the listing process and to address the issue of IPO prices being set too low, according to Price.

Jayna Rana, investment companies analyst QuotedData, said the move to increase the unlisted exposure was "exciting but unsurprising".

She noted that Coconala, an online consumer-to-consumer freelancing platform that was referred to by both the chair and manager, saw its valuation increase by 351% on listing and gave the trust "a significant boost".

"Fidelity has both experience and a successful history of investing in unlisted companies not just within FJV, but also Fidelity China Special Situations, which is well-known for benefiting from the IPO of Alibaba back in 2014," Rana noted.

The trust, which is on a 4.7% discount, had lost 19.9% in the year to 25 March, while the TSE Topix had lost just 4%, according to FE fundinfo.

Much of this underperformance has come since the start of 2022 and the manager said is a result of the "extreme style rotation".

Price noted that holdings in mid/small-cap growth stocks in the information and communication sector have been the "most significant detractors from performance". The information and communication sector is the largest in the portfolio, making up 21% at the end of February, according to the factsheet.

"I have been taking some profits in stocks that have performed well and those that have been relatively insulated from the recent correction," Price said. "At the same time, I have been gradually adding on weakness where valuations are looking more attractive on a mid-term view. As a result, there has not been a significant change in terms of key holdings in the company's portfolio."