Fidelity's £2.7bn corporate bond fund moves to sustainable range

The 27-year old fund will continue to be run by portfolio managers, Sajiv Vaid and Kris Atkinson, with the transition taking place on 26 May.

The fund, which will be rebranded as Fidelity Sustainable MoneyBuilder Income, will be a "sustainable focused strategy" which requires a minimum of 70% of its assets to be invested in securities deemed to maintain sustainable characteristics defined as MSCI ESG Ratings of AAA-BBB, or BB for EM. If unrated by MSCI ESG they must be rated A-C by Fidelity for sustainability.

The fund has traditionally held between 80-87% in issuers with "sustainable characteristics" and is at 86% today.

In an interview with Investment Week, Vaid stressed the move was an "evolution" of the current fund.

"We came to conclusion that [to run it as a sustainable fund] would look very similar to how we are running money today," he explained. "We then back tested [the fund] based on MSCI data back to 2016 to see if it would meet the criteria."

He said it was important for them to ensure they were not compromising on their investment philosophy or returns by making the changes, but added that at the same time it did not make sense to launch a new sustainable fund when the current one already fit the criteria.

"Sustainability is the major driver of value in today's credit markets," Atkinson went on to highlight.

He gave the example of tobacco debt, which had been at 5% of the portfolio in 2014 but has gradually come down to zero today.

"Corporate bonds issued by tobacco companies have underperformed the broader credit market over the last few years as investors have demanded a higher premium to own this debt, or even shied away from the sector altogether," the manager said.

Tobacco debt will now be excluded from the fund along with weapons, thermal coal, gambling, adult entertainment, artic oil & gas and oil sands.

‘Gap in the market'

As part of the transition the fund will adhere to an "enhanced engagement framework" and John Clougherty, head of wholesale at the firm, said there was "a gap in the market for a sustainable corporate bond fund that is large enough, in terms of AUM and company resources, to enable meaningful engagement with issuers, and that is not biased to financials."

Explaining this further Vaid said that from a sustainability perspective financials tend to have strong ratings from MSCI and had a good carbon footprint, but there were better industries to engage with to support a transition to net zero.

His co-manager Atkinson added that having a high level of financials "is a very convenient way of optically greening your portfolio". He said part of the problem is because while their direct carbon footprint, for instance, might be low, their scope three footprint could be high, but there is no way to measure that.

The fund had 40.8% in financials, an underweight to its peers, according to the managers.

The managers said examples of areas where they were overweight and could make a difference include the asset backed security market, real estate and housing association.

With the regards to the first two Atkinson noted these are often private entities and therefore do not normally face the same level of scrutiny from shareholders.

"We can be a force, we think, for positive change," he said. "We can engage with those businesses to ensure that they are held to the same standards and accountability as companies that we engage with on the equity side."

Since the fund's inception in October 1995 it has outperformed the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector returning 280.6% versus 233.6%. However it has underperformed its benchmark, the ICE BoFA Euro-Sterling index, which returned 364.7% in that time.