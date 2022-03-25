Fidelity's £2.7bn corporate bond fund moves to sustainable range

Transition on 26 May

clock • 3 min read
Sajiv Vaid and Kris Atkinson will continue to run the newly named Fidelity Sustainable MoneyBuilder Income fund
Image:

Sajiv Vaid and Kris Atkinson will continue to run the newly named Fidelity Sustainable MoneyBuilder Income fund

Fidelity International is transitioning its flagship £2.7bn Moneybuilder Income fund to its sustainability range, as it believes there is a “gap in the market,” Investment Week can reveal.

The 27-year old fund will continue to be run by portfolio managers, Sajiv Vaid and Kris Atkinson, with the transition taking place on 26 May.

The fund, which will be rebranded as Fidelity Sustainable MoneyBuilder Income, will be a "sustainable focused strategy" which requires a minimum of 70% of its assets to be invested in securities deemed to maintain sustainable characteristics defined as MSCI ESG Ratings of AAA-BBB, or BB for EM. If unrated by MSCI ESG they must be rated A-C by Fidelity for sustainability.

The fund has traditionally held between 80-87% in issuers with "sustainable characteristics" and is at 86% today.

From 'why?' to 'why not?' - ESG in the world of private equity

In an interview with Investment Week, Vaid stressed the move was an "evolution" of the current fund.

"We came to conclusion that [to run it as a sustainable fund] would look very similar to how we are running money today," he explained. "We then back tested [the fund] based on MSCI data back to 2016 to see if it would meet the criteria."

He said it was important for them to ensure they were not compromising on their investment philosophy or returns by making the changes, but added that at the same time it did not make sense to launch a new sustainable fund when the current one already fit the criteria. 

"Sustainability is the major driver of value in today's credit markets," Atkinson went on to highlight.

He gave the example of tobacco debt, which had been at 5% of the portfolio in 2014 but has gradually come down to zero today.

"Corporate bonds issued by tobacco companies have underperformed the broader credit market over the last few years as investors have demanded a higher premium to own this debt, or even shied away from the sector altogether," the manager said.

Tobacco debt will now be excluded from the fund along with weapons, thermal coal, gambling, adult entertainment, artic oil & gas and oil sands.

‘Gap in the market'

As part of the transition the fund will adhere to an "enhanced engagement framework" and John Clougherty, head of wholesale at the firm, said there was "a gap in the market for a sustainable corporate bond fund that is large enough, in terms of AUM and company resources, to enable meaningful engagement with issuers, and that is not biased to financials."

Explaining this further Vaid said that from a sustainability perspective financials tend to have strong ratings from MSCI and had a good carbon footprint, but there were better industries to engage with to support a transition to net zero. 

His co-manager Atkinson added that having a high level of financials "is a very convenient way of optically greening your portfolio". He said part of the problem is because while their direct carbon footprint, for instance, might be low, their scope three footprint could be high, but there is no way to measure that.  

JB Beckett: Why Ukraine crisis is creating a migraine for ESG

The fund had 40.8% in financials, an underweight to its peers, according to the managers.

The managers said examples of areas where they were overweight and could make a difference include the asset backed security market, real estate and housing association.

With the regards to the first two Atkinson noted these are often private entities and therefore do not normally face the same level of scrutiny from shareholders.

"We can be a force, we think, for positive change," he said. "We can engage with those businesses to ensure that they are held to the same standards and accountability as companies that we engage with on the equity side."

Since the fund's inception in October 1995 it has outperformed the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector returning 280.6% versus 233.6%. However it has underperformed its benchmark, the ICE BoFA Euro-Sterling index, which returned 364.7% in that time.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Fidelity Japan trust seeks approval to double unlisted exposure

MGIM launches multi-asset sustainable fund

More on Bonds

Pensions and financial inclusion minister Guy Opperman
ESG

Pensions minister Opperman joins keynote line-up for Sustainable Investment Festival

Event in London on 22-23 June

Investment Week
clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
Scottish Widows head of pension investments and responsible investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle
ESG

Scottish Widows doubles divestment from firms 'failing' on ESG

£1.5bn commitment builds on almost £1.4bn worth of previous exclusions

Martin Richmond
clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Breaking down plastic pollution
ESG

Industry Voice: Breaking down plastic pollution

Hamish Chamberlayne, Head of Global Sustainable Equities at Janus Henderson Investors, explains how the responsible use of plastics is an important consideration for evaluating the sustainability of a business.

Hamish Chamberlayne at Janus Henderson Investors
clock 28 March 2022 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

ESG funds still invested in firms embroiled in Grenfell tragedy

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
04

Back to basics for Tellworth's Barnett as former Woodford protégé launches new fund

25 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

24 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

24 March 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot