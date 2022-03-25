Impax hires head of distribution for Europe and Asia Pacific

Voûte, who joins from Federated Hermes, will be responsible for business development, consultant relations, RFP, portfolio specialists and client relationship management teams which serve clients in those regions.

At Federated Hermes, where he joined in 2012, he was executive director and head of EMEA business development. Prior to this he was an institutional sales manager at GE Asset Management and has held roles in Neuberger Berman and Lehman Brothers.

Voûte will join Impax's executive committee and report to Ian Simm, founder and chief executive. He will be based in Impax's London office and starts in June 2022.

Voûte said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Impax. The firm has an extremely strong reputation and is a well-established leader in investment in the transition to a more sustainable economy."

Meanwhile, Meg Brown moves from leading marketing and business development in Europe and Asia-Pacific to a new global role as chief product and marketing officer, also reporting to Simm.

Both Brown and Voûte will work closely with Ed Farrington, who joined Impax in October from Natixis as head of distribution, North America.

Simm said: "As we have continued to grow, it made sense to build the teams under Paul, Meg and Ed to deepen our distribution capabilities across our target markets, accelerate our product development and ensure that our clients enjoy a consistent experience globally."