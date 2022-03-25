Impax hires head of distribution for Europe and Asia Pacific

Paul Voûte appointed

clock • 1 min read
Paul Voûte and Meg Brown join Impax
Image:

Paul Voûte and Meg Brown join Impax

Impax Asset Management has hired Paul Voûte for the role of head of distribution, Europe and Asia Pacific as it looks to “deepen” its distribution resources.

Voûte, who joins from Federated Hermes, will be responsible for business development, consultant relations, RFP, portfolio specialists and client relationship management teams which serve clients in those regions.

At Federated Hermes, where he joined in 2012, he was executive director and head of EMEA business development. Prior to this he was an institutional sales manager at GE Asset Management and has held roles in Neuberger Berman and Lehman Brothers.

Voûte will join Impax's executive committee and report to Ian Simm, founder and chief executive. He will be based in Impax's London office and starts in June 2022.

Voûte said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Impax. The firm has an extremely strong reputation and is a well-established leader in investment in the transition to a more sustainable economy."

ESG interest drives Candriam's 11% AUM growth         

Meanwhile, Meg Brown moves from leading marketing and business development in Europe and Asia-Pacific to a new global role as chief product and marketing officer, also reporting to Simm.

Both Brown and Voûte will work closely with Ed Farrington, who joined Impax in October from Natixis as head of distribution, North America.

Simm said: "As we have continued to grow, it made sense to build the teams under Paul, Meg and Ed to deepen our distribution capabilities across our target markets, accelerate our product development and ensure that our clients enjoy a consistent experience globally."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

Seven managers added to FE fundinfo 'hall of fame'

More on People moves

Chabi Nouri of Mirabaud Asset Management
People moves

Mirabaud AM hires Chabi Nouri as private equity partner

Ahead of new fund launch

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 24 March 2022 • 1 min read
Ali Dibadj will succeed Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO
People moves

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

No later than 27 June 2022

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
New role for Dan Rudd
People moves

HSBC AM promotes Dan Rudd to head of wholesale for Northern Europe and Middle East

Newly-created role

Ellie Duncan
clock 22 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Lindsell Train among 'fantastic four' to join AIC's next gen dividend heroes

21 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Fidelity's Alex Wright looks for buying opportunities after poor month

18 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

24 March 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot