Amundi swaps index on climate-conscious ETF range

MSCI SRI Filtered PAB indices

€12bn climate-conscious fund range will align with the criteria of the EU’s Paris-Aligned Benchmark (PAB) climate indices
Amundi’s range of ETFs, which track SRI ex Fossil Fuel indices, will now track the MSCI SRI Filtered PAB indices.

The €12bn climate-conscious fund range will align with the criteria of the EU's Paris-Aligned Benchmark (PAB) climate indices, designed to support net zero targets by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5oc.

The new indices aim for a 7% "absolute carbon emissions reduction" over a one year period, and integrate a 50% reduction in carbon intensity compared to the market portfolio.

"ETFs are reliable tools enabling all types of investors to access sustainable investing in a transparent, simple and cost-effective way," said Arnaud Llinas, head of ETF, indexing and smart beta at Amundi.

Amundi adds Paris-aligned fixed income fund to climate ETF range

"With this latest evolution within the range, Amundi ETF reaffirms its strategic commitment to facilitating investors' ESG & Climate transition."

The firms offering extends across EMU, Asia Pacific Ex-Japan, the UK, IMI, and EM Asia.

Indices tracked by four other Amundi ETFs have also been altered to factor in climate criteria. They now track the MSCI ESG Broad CTB Select indices.

In May last year, Amundi switched the indices on six of its fixed income ETFs to their equivalent ESG benchmarks, covering Euro corporate bonds, as well as USD corporates, financial and high yield credit.

