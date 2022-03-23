Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

Dibadj joins the firm from AllianceBernstein, where he has served at CFO and head of strategy since February 2021, having first joined Bernstein in 2006.

He also co-led the firm's strategy committee and held roles both as a portfolio manager for AB Equities and a senior research analyst for Bernstein Research Services.

Prior to this, he spent a decade within management consulting.

Janus Henderson suspends property fund to enable closure by April

Dibadj will become CEO of the firm no later than 27 June 2022 and Roger Thompson, CFO, will serve as interim CEO from 1 April 2022 until Dibadj arrives.

Chair of the board of directors Richard Gillingwater said: "We are pleased to appoint Ali Dibadj as the company's next CEO.

"As part of our CEO transition planning, we conducted an extensive internal and external search to identify an executive who both understands our business and has the necessary strategic expertise to help drive the firm's next phase of growth for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

"The board is confident that Ali is the ideal choice to lead this great company into its next phase of growth and value creation."

He also extended his thanks to Thompson for taking on the role of interim CEO and for Weil's leadership over the years, wishing him "all the best in his well-deserved retirement".

Dibadj added: "I am delighted to join Janus Henderson and look forward to having the opportunity to lead such a talented group of professionals at an important time for the company and the industry.

"I have long admired Janus Henderson's commitment to deliver for its clients with investment and servicing excellence. The executive team, the board, and I look forward to identifying, expediting, and capturing growth and innovation that creates value for our clients, employees, shareholders, communities, and all stakeholders."