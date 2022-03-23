Liontrust cuts DFM fees on multi-asset ranges

Liontrust MPS and WSS are the firm's target risk and actively managed model portfolios. They are managed by its multi-asset investment team, led by John Husselbee (pictured).

The costs of the DFM fees for MPS Growth and MPS Income are going to drop from 0.30% to 0.25%, while MPS Dynamic Beta will be reduced from 0.30% to 0.20%. WSS Growth and Income portfolios will take a five basis point drop from 0.32% to 0.27% and WSS Dynamic Beta a 10 basis point reduction from 0.32% to 0.22%.

The fee cuts have been made possible, Liontrust said, by the growth in clients and assets under management (AUM) across the firm's multi-asset proposition, which sat at £7.4bn as of 31 December 2021.

Husselbee said: "With the AUM for all of our multi-asset portfolios and funds having now reached £7.4bn, we are able to pass on the benefits of economies of scale to our clients and our clients' clients. We believe that the reduction in fees, along with the experience of our team and our high quality of service, means the Liontrust MPS and WSS provide even greater value."

Former Architas duo depart Liontrust amid multi-asset team shake up

The growth in the firm's multi-asset AUM includes Liontrust's £75m acquisition of the Architas UK investment business in the autumn of 2020. The acquisition of Architas Multi-Manager and Architas Advisory Services added £5.7bn to Liontrust and took total client assets to £26.8bn at the time.

Architas' target risk portfolios and risk profiled, income generating and specialist were rebranded as Liontrust strategies.