Evelyn Partners re-adjusts managed portfolio model range

Three of six portfolios impacted

Julia Bahr
clock • 1 min read
Changes include an increased exposure to gilts, UK corporate bonds and overseas bonds in the ‘defensive' model
Image:

Changes include an increased exposure to gilts, UK corporate bonds and overseas bonds in the ‘defensive' model

Evelyn Partners’ active managed portfolio service (MPS) has is making changes to the bond and asset allocations in three of its six models, in a re-balance of portfolios.

The national advice firm's six risk-mapped MPS portfolios are actively managed and built using a range of investment tools including open-ended funds, investment companies and passives.

The portfolios are available through investment platforms including Abrdn (Wrap), Aviva, M&G Wealth Platform (Ascentric), Novia, Quilter, Transact and 7IM.

Evelyn Partners said the ‘balanced growth' model had generated a return of 121.65% over the past decade against the ‘Composite Benchmark 6 TR' returning 100.75% over the same period.

Changes in detail

Evelyn Partners' Active MPS team has increased exposure to gilts, UK corporate bonds and overseas bonds in its ‘defensive' model.

The rationale for making changes in ‘defensive income' was the same as ‘defensive', but with slightly different weights and a small net increase in allocation to hedge funds, according to the firm.

Aviva Investors launches its first MPS

UK corporate and overseas bonds in the ‘balanced income' model were also increased.

Additionally, one small shift was made in the equity pot where the team wanted to bring the UK allocation closer to equal weight to reflect its current positive outlook for large cap UK stocks.

As with 'defensive' and 'defensive income', share classes in the Vanguard US Equity Index fund were switched to the cheaper super institutional class to just over 10.25% weighting following the reduction in size.

Lead manager James Burns said: "By using a range of investment tools including open-ended funds, investment companies and passives, our active MPS benefits from diversification by asset class and product type.

 

Related Topics

Julia Bahr
Author spotlight

Julia Bahr

View profile
More from Julia Bahr

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

SIF 2022: 'ESG is a journey - collaborate to meet the challenges'

More on Funds

Trevor Hope, manager of the Mobeus VCTs and CIO at Gresham House Ventures
VCTs/EIS

Gresham House works on complimentary funds for Mobeus VCTs amid fundraising

Act as feeders to existing VCTs

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
Performance-wise, sustainable energy production and agriculture were the only themes that have beaten the broad equity market, represented by MSCI ACWI.
Funds

WisdomTree: Thematics continue to garner European inflows in Q3

Despite torrid year for growth stocks

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
Morgan Stanley and HSBC were the two largest-selling promoters, with the flows of both being dominated by money market funds.
UK

Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

Greater than GFC or March 2020

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Peter Hargreaves blasts HL chair over performance

20 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58

19 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

20 October 2022 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

20 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot