Evelyn Partners re-adjusts managed portfolio model range

Changes include an increased exposure to gilts, UK corporate bonds and overseas bonds in the ‘defensive' model

The national advice firm's six risk-mapped MPS portfolios are actively managed and built using a range of investment tools including open-ended funds, investment companies and passives.

The portfolios are available through investment platforms including Abrdn (Wrap), Aviva, M&G Wealth Platform (Ascentric), Novia, Quilter, Transact and 7IM.

Evelyn Partners said the ‘balanced growth' model had generated a return of 121.65% over the past decade against the ‘Composite Benchmark 6 TR' returning 100.75% over the same period.

Changes in detail

Evelyn Partners' Active MPS team has increased exposure to gilts, UK corporate bonds and overseas bonds in its ‘defensive' model.

The rationale for making changes in ‘defensive income' was the same as ‘defensive', but with slightly different weights and a small net increase in allocation to hedge funds, according to the firm.

UK corporate and overseas bonds in the ‘balanced income' model were also increased.

Additionally, one small shift was made in the equity pot where the team wanted to bring the UK allocation closer to equal weight to reflect its current positive outlook for large cap UK stocks.

As with 'defensive' and 'defensive income', share classes in the Vanguard US Equity Index fund were switched to the cheaper super institutional class to just over 10.25% weighting following the reduction in size.

Lead manager James Burns said: "By using a range of investment tools including open-ended funds, investment companies and passives, our active MPS benefits from diversification by asset class and product type.