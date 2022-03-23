'A dire situation': Industry reacts as UK inflation hits 6.2%

This comes following figures from the Office for National Statistics released today (23 March), which showed that inflation reached yet another 30-year high of 6.2% during the month of February; a 70 basis point uptick from January. Prices increased across the piste, with household goods, food and clothing continuing on an upward trajectory due to supply chain disruption and increased demand.

Fixed income manager at Aegon Asset Management James Lynch said energy prices were comparatively modest over the period, with Brent crude rising to $90 a barrel, up from $80 over the previous three months, but added that actual prices today are much higher.

UK inflation continues to climb to highest rate in 30 years

"Oil is now $115 a barrel," he said. "And this latest move has not yet been reflected in official inflation measures, and along with the Ofgem rise in household energy bills it means unfortunately we are now only at the start of a very painful period for price rises in the UK which may well last all year and into 2023."

Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank, agreed that global supply shortages and rising energy costs "have not yet fully passed through into consumer prices".

"The peak and length of the ongoing inflation spike remains highly uncertain," he warned. "It is possible that the annual inflation rate peaks at about 8% in April, when the household energy price cap is increased in response to rising global wholesale energy prices. Thereafter, easing global supply pressures, coupled with slower demand, could perhaps moderate the inflation rate, which is nevertheless likely to stay quite elevated for some time."

Last week, the Bank of England raised the bank rate to 0.75% to combat inflation.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, said it will still "get worse before it gets better", as the 50% rise in the household energy cap and further fuel price rises continue to take their toll.

"These increasingly broad-based and dramatic rises in consumer prices are piling pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates to contain inflation, and on the government to do more to help pressured consumers."

Latest inflation figures came in as the UK awaits Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget statement later today, with the government expected to address how it intends to impose policy to combat the cost-of-living crisis.

"This morning's inflation data shows how dire the situation is," Quilter Investors portfolio manager Paul Craig said.

"There is a clear need for the government to act to help save many from slipping into financial difficulty as their wages are quickly swallowed up."

Financial markets continue to navigate the impact of rising inflation and uncertainty regarding Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Craig warned that investors should "watch the data" and allocate accordingly: "Diversification, active management and prudency will be key," he said.

Investment strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson Sarah Giarrusso added that despite external risks to both inflation and growth, certain "fundamentals" have retained a degree of solidarity.

"Earnings growth in equity markets has resumed an upward trajectory and low levels of unemployment prevail in developed economies around the world," she said.