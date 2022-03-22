US Treasury yields rise to levels not seen since 2019 - reports

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries has climbed to 2.3% this month, a level not seen since May 2019, according to the FT.

The two-year Treasury yield has also risen in March, increasing 0.69 percentage points so far, the FT also reported.

On 16 March, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.25% and said it now expects to raise rates a further six times this year as it attempts to bring inflation under control.

Fed triggers lift-off with first hike since 2018

In a speech at the 38th Annual Economic Policy Conference National Association for Business Economics yesterday (22 March), Powell said: "We will take the necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability. In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so.

"And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well."

At the meeting last week, while one member of the Federal Open Market Committee projected that the midpoint of rates will be over 3% by the end of 2022, another predicted it will be less than 1.5%.

During his speech yesterday, Powell said that the "added near-term upward pressure" from the invasion of Ukraine on inflation from energy, food, and other commodities "comes at a time of already too high inflation".

"In normal times, when employment and inflation are close to our objectives, monetary policy would look through a brief burst of inflation associated with commodity price shocks," he said.

But he added that with the rising risk that an extended period of high inflation could push longer-term expectations "uncomfortably higher", there is a "need for the Committee to move expeditiously".

In a weekly note issued by the BlackRock Investment Institute (BII), it said the Fed "struck a surprisingly hawkish tone" at last week's meeting, "indicating it's ready to go beyond normalizing to try to tame inflation".

"It's easy to talk tough, and we believe the Fed is unlikely to fully deliver on its projected rate path. The reason? It would come at too high a cost to growth and employment. We do now see a higher risk of the Fed slamming the brakes on the economy as it may have talked itself into a corner," the BII stated.

On that basis, the BII forecast "more pain ahead" for long-term government bonds "even with the yield jump since the start of the year", adding that "investors will demand more compensation for the risk of holding government bonds amid higher inflation".