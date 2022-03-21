Lindsell Train among 'fantastic four' to join AIC's next gen dividend heroes

Raising dividends

clock • 1 min read
Lindsell Train's Nick Train
Image:

Lindsell Train's Nick Train

Lindsell Train is among four investment companies to join the Association of Investment Companies next generation Dividend Heroes list.

The other new joiners are Dunedin Income Growth, Fidelity China Special Situations and North American Income.

Overall, there are 26 companies on the Dividend Heroes list that have raised dividends for ten to 19 consecutive years.

Athelney leads the next generation of dividend heroes after increasing its dividend for 19 years back-to-back. It is closely followed by BlackRock Smaller Companies and Henderson Smaller Companies which have both raised dividends for 18 consecutive years.

AIC launches free guide to investment companies

Annabel Brodie-Smith, AIC communications director, said: "Investment companies' structural advantages have contributed to their strong and consistent income record in difficult market conditions.

"The ability to hold back up to 15% of the income they receive each year to boost income for shareholders in tougher times really delivers for investors. These income benefits helped four investment companies join the next generation of dividend heroes this year as they continued to pay out rising dividends to shareholders.

She added: "In volatile markets it's always reassuring to see the impressive track records of the dividend heroes and next generation of dividend heroes. However, it's important to remember that dividends are never guaranteed."

Lindsell Train made the grade having increased dividends for ten consecutive years, similarly to the other new joiners in the dividend heroes list.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Russia-Ukraine war spurs increased investor vigilance of where cash allocated

War in Ukraine triggers debate over inclusion of weapons in ESG funds

More on Industry

Open letter signed by ETFS Capital's Graham Tuckwell and Lion Point Capital's CIO
Industry

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

ETFS Capital and Lion Point nominate three directors

Ellie Duncan
clock 21 March 2022 • 2 min read
The closure of Investment Week’s weekly magazine after 27 years reflects the wider trend in business and consumer media over the past 15 years
Industry

Investment Week publisher exits magazines to focus on digital services and live events

Reflects wider trend in business media

Investment Week
clock 15 March 2022 • 3 min read
Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood
Industry

Gresham House AUM soars 65% as alternative strategies attract £1.2bn in net inflows

Organic and acquisitive growth in 2021

Ellie Duncan
clock 15 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn global head of private equity departs

18 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Bank of England raises rates to 0.75%

17 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

Fed hikes interest rates with a further six rises expected in 2022

17 March 2022 • 4 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot