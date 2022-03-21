Lindsell Train among 'fantastic four' to join AIC's next gen dividend heroes

The other new joiners are Dunedin Income Growth, Fidelity China Special Situations and North American Income.

Overall, there are 26 companies on the Dividend Heroes list that have raised dividends for ten to 19 consecutive years.

Athelney leads the next generation of dividend heroes after increasing its dividend for 19 years back-to-back. It is closely followed by BlackRock Smaller Companies and Henderson Smaller Companies which have both raised dividends for 18 consecutive years.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, AIC communications director, said: "Investment companies' structural advantages have contributed to their strong and consistent income record in difficult market conditions.

"The ability to hold back up to 15% of the income they receive each year to boost income for shareholders in tougher times really delivers for investors. These income benefits helped four investment companies join the next generation of dividend heroes this year as they continued to pay out rising dividends to shareholders.

She added: "In volatile markets it's always reassuring to see the impressive track records of the dividend heroes and next generation of dividend heroes. However, it's important to remember that dividends are never guaranteed."

Lindsell Train made the grade having increased dividends for ten consecutive years, similarly to the other new joiners in the dividend heroes list.