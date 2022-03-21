Pantheon Infrastructure makes maiden investment

The listed global infrastructure fund has invested €43m (£36m) in the company through Pomodoro Holdings, which is controlled by funds managed by affiliates of alternative investment firm Apollo Global Management.

The investee company specialises in cold chain warehousing, transport and supply chain management, and has a pan-European presence.

According to PINT, the investment, which aligns with its strategy of building a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure assets, is in an "evolving segment of the transport and logistics sector that is becoming increasingly attractive given the fragmented market, resilience of cash flows and opportunities for value creation".

Richard Sem, partner at Pantheon, PINT's investment manager, said: "We are pleased to announce the signing of PINT's maiden investment. We believe this is a highly accretive growth opportunity and we are particularly pleased to have partnered with such a reputable sponsor in Apollo and with the highly experienced company management team."

PINT also pointed to the investee company's focus on sustainability initiatives, including a 2030 net-zero emissions strategy.

In November 2021, PINT admitted shares to the main market of the London Stock Exchange after raising £400m through its London IPO, beating its IPO target of £300m.