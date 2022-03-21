Gresham House sells stake in former trust as board reviews wind-down

Former Gresham House Strategic trust

The £38.8m trust has been the subject of ongoing disagreements between the board and Gresham House, who was the asset manager at the time.
Gresham House has sold its 23.7% stake in the former Gresham House Strategic trust, now called Rockwood Realisation, leaving the current investment manager Harwood as the largest shareholder.

With the shares changing hands, the board is now re-opening an ongoing debate about the fate of the trust, saying that Harwood has indicated a planned wind-down "does not operate in the best interests" of the shareholders and "should be reviewed".

"The board will therefore be engaging with Harwood, in its capacity as both the company's investment manager and largest shareholder, to consider whether a change of investing policy is warranted," the stock exchange statement said.

Harwood now owns 28.9% of the trust's issued share capital, up from 9.2%. Richard Staveley, a senior member of the investment team, has also acquired an additional 0.7%, adding to his previous 0.3% holding.

The trust said Harwood and Staveley are viewed as "acting in concert and together their combined shareholding now totals 29.9% of RKW's issued share capital".

In December last year the investment policy of the trust was changed to a wind-down of the company over a two-year period.

The board said it intends to make a further announcement concerning the future of the trust and its investing policy in "due course".

Any change in investing policy would require a shareholder vote.

