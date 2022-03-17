Abrdn global head of private equity departs

Mark Redman

clock • 1 min read
Mark Redman had been with the firm since October 2020
Image:

Mark Redman had been with the firm since October 2020

Abrdn’s global head of private equity has left the business, the firm has confirmed.

Mark Redman had been in the role for less than two years, having replaced Peter McKellar in October 2020.

A spokesperson from abrdn said Redman "has left the business to pursue other opportunities". They added he "is an experienced and successful private markets investor and leader who leaves our private equity business positioned for the future. We have enjoyed working with him and wish him well for the future".

Redman, who was previously global head of private equity at OMERS, will not be replaced, according to The Times. The report went on to say the departure has "fuelled speculation that the asset manager is considering selling its private equity business".

However, a spokesperson told Investment Week: "There will be no change to our Private Equity leadership team who will move to report to Chris Demetriou, CEO UK, EMEA and Americas, and the underlying investment processes and teams remain unchanged."

According to the companies financial results, released on 1 March, the firm has £14bn assets under management within private equity.

Throughout 2021, the firm sold its Bonaccord US private market business and Hark Capital US private market business.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

TRIG to launch fundraise to finance 'attractive opportunities'

Providers with sub-advised funds explain action on Russia

More on People moves

London-based Cressida Grant will lead the firm’s global philanthropic strategy
People moves

First Sentier makes triple RI and corporate sustainability appointment

Double hire from Prince’s Trust and WWF

Jon Yarker
clock 16 March 2022 • 1 min read
Both new hires will report to JPMAM's Jennifer Wu
People moves

JPMAM adds to sustainable investing team with double hire

Roland Rott and Soňa Stadtelmeyer-Petru

Ellie Duncan
clock 15 March 2022 • 2 min read
Charlie McCann of Square Mile
People moves

Square Mile bolsters research team with analyst hire

Charlie McCann

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 15 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
02

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Black Women in Asset Management reveals new industry partners representing $17trn in AUM

14 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

War in Ukraine triggers debate over inclusion of weapons in ESG funds

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot