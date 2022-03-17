Abrdn global head of private equity departs

Mark Redman had been with the firm since October 2020

Mark Redman had been in the role for less than two years, having replaced Peter McKellar in October 2020.

A spokesperson from abrdn said Redman "has left the business to pursue other opportunities". They added he "is an experienced and successful private markets investor and leader who leaves our private equity business positioned for the future. We have enjoyed working with him and wish him well for the future".

Redman, who was previously global head of private equity at OMERS, will not be replaced, according to The Times. The report went on to say the departure has "fuelled speculation that the asset manager is considering selling its private equity business".

However, a spokesperson told Investment Week: "There will be no change to our Private Equity leadership team who will move to report to Chris Demetriou, CEO UK, EMEA and Americas, and the underlying investment processes and teams remain unchanged."

According to the companies financial results, released on 1 March, the firm has £14bn assets under management within private equity.

Throughout 2021, the firm sold its Bonaccord US private market business and Hark Capital US private market business.